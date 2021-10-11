Two teenagers were hospitalized Sunday night after they were both stabbed in a residential section of Brockton, police said.
Police responded to 374 Ash St. just before midnight Sunday and found a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening, a Brockton police spokesman said in a statement.
A handgun was found at the scene, the statement said.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital via ambulance.
The man, police said, had an outstanding domestic violence warrant and was immediately arrested after receiving treatment. An update on the girl’s condition was not immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
