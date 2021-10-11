Two teenagers were hospitalized Sunday night after they were both stabbed in a residential section of Brockton, police said.

Police responded to 374 Ash St. just before midnight Sunday and found a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening, a Brockton police spokesman said in a statement.

A handgun was found at the scene, the statement said.