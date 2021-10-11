By Monday, afternoon temperatures will have reached the upper 60s to perhaps near 70 in a few isolated locations. The clouds, which have been plaguing the area all weekend, will continue. Although, the deeper into the afternoon we get the better chance there is for a few hours of sunshine. Winds will not be a factor for marathon runners and spectators can stand under the shade of a tree, something we certainly don’t have in April. Foliage is coming on strong west and north of Route 128.

The week starts with the Boston Red Sox playoff game and the marathon all on a holiday Monday and the weather will cooperate. From here it’s even milder with, dare I say in October, a Beach day or two?

Foliage in southern Maine Monday was already nearing its peak in some low areas. Dave Epstein

We are quickly enjoying the final few days of 6:00 hour sunsets before we jump pre-6:00 p.m. late this week.

The sun will set before 6 pm for the first time since early spring later this week. TimeandDate.com

Despite the loss of light, there’s not much of a loss of temperature. Many areas are going to be in the 70s every single day perhaps even to the weekend. There will be afternoon sunshine however the forecast is not completely straightforward. The high moisture content in the air along with longer nights allows low clouds and fog to form. The low sun angle makes it more difficult for these clouds and fog to dissipate each morning. Especially within a few miles of the coastline, the sun may take a little longer to come out Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s not going to surprise me if the south coast of the Cape as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket never really break into full sun over the next few days.

Sunshine is the rule most of the week after morning low clouds and fog. NOAA

At the upper levels of the atmosphere, we continue to have a broad ridge. When ridges are in place in this position it keeps temperatures above average. This time of the year we would typically see morning lows in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s. We have not seen any 40-degree weather in Boston nor have we seen any frost anywhere in Southern New England. As a matter of fact, with few exceptions, there hasn’t been frost even in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine (very unusual for this point of the year).

The atmosphere in areas in red is unusually warm for this time of year, the converse is true out west. Tropical Tidbits

All this means the growing season does continue but eventually we’ll have to get those house plants put inside so don’t wait too long.