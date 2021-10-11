The dichotomy illustrates one of the most frustrating problems facing public health officials at this stage of the pandemic: Almost all the eligible adults who remain unvaccinated in the United States are hard-core refusers, and the arrival of boosters is making efforts to coax them as well as those who are still hesitating even more difficult. In the September vaccine monitor survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 71 percent of unvaccinated respondents said the need for boosters indicated that the vaccines were not working.

But only a trickle of people have been coming in for their initial doses, even though the rate of full vaccination in the area is still scarcely 39 percent.

Vaccinated people have been burning up the phone lines at the community health center in rural Franklin, La., clamoring for the newly authorized COVID booster shot.

Advertisement

“This vaccine has tested me like nothing before and I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said Dr. Gary Wiltz, director of the Franklin health center. “I can’t tell you how many people we’ve tried to cajole into taking it.”

In some ways, the COVID vaccine landscape reflects great progress: Millions of holdouts have decided to get vaccinated over the past couple months, many prodded at the last minute by mandates or anxiety over the highly transmissible Delta variant. (Three unvaccinated people who showed up for shots in Franklin the other morning came because each knew someone who had recently died from COVID.) The decline of new cases recently in many states is another marker of the success of the vaccine campaigns, public health officials said.

But millions of adults are not covered by mandates. Experts in vaccine behavior fear that the country is bumping up against the ceiling of persuadable people, one that is significantly lower than the threshold needed for broad immunity from Delta and, possibly, future variants.

Advertisement

“One day, we just hit a wall,” said Dr. Steven Furr, who practices family medicine in rural Jackson, Ala., where he has even made house calls to give patients their COVID shots. “We had vaccinated everybody who wanted to be vaccinated and there was nobody left.”

About 56 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated, a level that exceeds some early estimates about what it could take to achieve so-called herd immunity against the coronavirus. That percentage will surely rise once the shots are authorized for children younger than 12. But Delta is so contagious that experts have revised their optimum coverage estimates to 90 percent or higher.

According to the Kaiser foundation’s vaccine surveys, those who say they will never get the vaccine — the “definitely nots” — have held steady for months between 15 percent and 12 percent of respondents. The rising vaccination rates of late reflect the steady shrinking of a different group — those who say they had been waiting to decide and could be convinced. They now total just 7 percent, down from 39 percent in December.

(An additional 4 percent of respondents say they would get vaccinated only if their workplace or school mandates it.)

But even as boosters are providing added protection for vulnerable populations, they are raising further doubts among people such as Christopher Poe, 47, who works in a manufacturing plant in Lima, Ohio. He hasn’t gotten the shot, despite haranguing and wheedling from worried relatives. He said the need for a booster had deepened his skepticism.

Advertisement

“It seems like such a short time and people are already having to get boosters,” Poe said. “And the fact that they didn’t realize that earlier in the rollout shows me that there could be other questions that could be out there, like the long-term effects.”

And when shots are approved for children ages 5-11, as is soon expected, health officials fear that the need for boosters will make parents of those younger children, whom surveys show are very skittish about the vaccines, that much harder to persuade.

Faced with these accruing obstacles, doctors and others admit to bouts of “outreach fatigue,” exasperation and despair.

Of late, many who are wary of the vaccine say they have become more confused by what they see as mixed messages from federal health agencies and the White House. To get them straightforward information, Yamhill County, Ore., will soon be offering discreet phone appointments. People who want to learn more about the shots will be able to sign up online and get a call from a local physician.

“People have lots of questions and they want a confidential way to have that conversation,” said Lindsey Manfrin, director of the county’s health and human services office. “Unfortunately, there’s stigma here around getting vaccinated and there’s stigma around not getting vaccinated.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Report says Black business owners got more loans from fintechs

Advertisement

From the very start of the Paycheck Protection Program last year, it was clear that minority entrepreneurs, especially Black business owners, struggled more than white borrowers to find a willing lender. A new research project indicates that the problem was particularly pronounced at smaller banks — and human bias appears to be the main reason.

The majority of Black borrowers who received aid from the $800 billion relief program got their loan from a financial technology company, not a bank, according to an economic working paper released Monday. The skew toward those so-called fintechs was far sharper among Black borrowers than any other racial group.

“I was taken aback by the striking disparity — it was a surprising and unexpected fact, and we wanted to figure out why,” said Sabrina T. Howell, an assistant professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the lead author of the paper.

It turned out that the automated loan vetting and processing systems used by the fintechs, as well as some of the nation’s biggest banks, significantly improved approval rates for Black borrowers, the researchers found. They didn’t find such stark gaps for any other racial group they examined, including Asian and Hispanic applicants.

The findings come amid growing scrutiny of how algorithmic systems can inadvertently perpetuate biases. Regulators like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are examining whether lenders using such systems run afoul — even inadvertently — of fair-lending laws.

But Howell said her new research helped illustrate how technology could also help level the playing field.

Advertisement

“The human brain is a much scarier black box than any machine-learning algorithm,” she said. “You can constrain an algorithm to meet fair-lending standards and you can ensure the data it trains on isn’t biased. That may be hard to do, but it’s a clear and objective possibility. Whereas when you have a human loan officer who is in front of someone and making a decision, you can never do that.”

A trade group for small banks, the Independent Community Bankers of America, defended its members, saying that community lenders had “outperformed the rest of the banking industry in serving minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.”

In particular, the group criticized the steps the researchers had to take to determine the race of applicants. Collecting data on borrowers’ ethnicity was optional for lenders, so Howell and her colleagues used Census Bureau data on business owners’ locations and surnames to project what race they were likely to be. The banking group said those methods turned the research into “an unreliable guessing game.”

But Sergey Chernenko, an associate professor of finance at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management who was not involved in Howell’s research, said the new paper aligns with his own findings on race-based gaps in Paycheck Protection Program lending. At an economic conference next month, he is presenting a paper that concluded that Black-owned businesses were disproportionately left out of the relief program.

“This fits very well with and complements our finding that minority-owned businesses were less likely to get loans because of racial bias, and to the extent that they do get them, they’re more likely to get them from fintechs than banks,” Chernenko said.

NEW YORK TIMES

Moderna won’t share COVID vaccine recipe

ROME — Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Noubar Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have to do that,’’ Afeyan said. “We think that was the responsible thing to do.” He added: “We want that to be helping the world.”

The United Nations health agency has pressed Moderna to share its vaccine formula. Afeyan said the company analyzed whether it would be better to share the messenger RNA technology and determined that it could expand production and deliver billions of additional doses in 2022.

“Within the next six to nine months, the most reliable way to make high-quality vaccines and in an efficient way is going to be if we make them,’’ Afeyan said. Asked about appeals from the World Health Organization and others, he contended that such pleas assumed “that we couldn’t get enough capacity, but in fact we know we can.”

Moderna “went from zero production to having 1 billion doses in less than a year,’’ Afeyan said, referring to the Massachusetts-based company’s sprint to develop the vaccine and produce it in large quantities. ‘’And we think we will be able to go from 1 to 3 billion’' in 2022.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s only commercial product. The company announced plans last week to open a vaccine plant somewhere in Africa. Afeyan said he hopes a decision will be made soon on an exact location. Still, it could take years to get the plant up and running.

Afeyan spoke on the last full day of a visit to Italy in which he met Pope Francis, who has appealed for universal vaccine access. He also appeared in Venice to promote a humanitarian prize initiative.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

California virus deaths reach 70,000

SACRAMENTO — California’s coronavirus death toll reached another once-unfathomable milestone — 70,000 people — on Monday as the state emerges from the latest infection surge with the lowest rate of new cases among all states.

Last year at this time, cases in the state started ticking up and by January California was in the throes of the worst spike of the pandemic and was the nation’s epicenter for the virus. Daily deaths approached 700.

The latest surge started in summer and was driven by the delta variant that primarily targeted the unvaccinated. At its worst during this spike, California’s average daily death count was in the low 100s.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed the state with 70,132 deaths by midday Monday. It’s the most in the nation, surpassing Texas by about 3,000 and Florida by 13,000, although California’s per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 people ranks in the bottom third for the United States.

“There’s very little if anything ever to compare that to,’’ Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, said of the level of deaths.

ASSOCIATED PRESS







