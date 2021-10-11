But an official at the National Earthquake Information Center, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey, said that none of the agency’s stations had found any evidence of an earthquake in all of New England during the past seven days.

The source of the boom has confounded residents, many of whom speculated that it might have been an earthquake.

A mysterious boom jolted New Hampshire and sparked calls to police in part of Massachusetts Sunday morning, rattling homes, spooking pets and prompting several hundred amateur sleuths to go online to try to find out what possibly could have caused all the commotion.

Some residents wondered if a meteorite or an aircraft might be behind the mystery, one that generated some complaints next door in Massachusetts.

Dan Brian said that he was at home in New Boston, New Hampshire, when he heard what he thought was a large explosion.

“There was a kind of a loud boom that rattled our whole house,” Brian said Sunday.

Brian, 38, a technical writer, said he feared that something was wrong with his roof and ran out to his driveway. There was no damage to the home but the couple’s dogs were “just as confused,” he said.

The fire chief in New Boston, Dan MacDonald, said he was at home when he heard what sounded “like a loud explosion” and felt a “slight vibration” in the house.

Dylan Mei, a dispatcher for the police department in Winchendon, Massachusetts, said three residents of the town called to report that the “ground was shaking.” WCVB-TV reported that numerous residents emailed the station to share stories of hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground shake.

Don Blakeman, a geophysicist for the U.S. Geological Survey, said Sunday that the NEIC had not detected any seismic activity in the area Sunday. But that doesn’t entirely rule out that there might have been a minor earthquake, he said.

New Hampshire often gets small earthquakes, said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist for the U.S. Geological Survey. The last time was Aug. 22, when an earthquake of 1.7 magnitude was recorded in an area south of Rochester, Turner said.



