Kipruto was 10th in the 2019 Boston Marathon. He won the Prague Marathon in 2021, and the Toronto Marathon in 2018.

Benson Kipruto, a 30-year-old from Kenya, won the men’s race at the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday.

Lemi Berhanu, who won the Boston Marathon men’s title in 2016, took second over Jemal Yimer. Both are from Ethiopia.

Colin Bennie was the top American finisher in seventh place.