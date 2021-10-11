After winning Sunday night’s 13-inning marathon, 6-4, to take a 2-1 series lead, the Red Sox can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with another victory on Marathon Monday.

The Sox had planned on starting Nick Pivetta, but after he threw 67 pitches over his four shutout innings in Game 3, they will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez for Game 4. The Rays will have a bullpen game, as Peter Abraham reported in the Red Sox notebook, with Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash identifying righthanders Collin McHugh and Michael Wacha as likely to factor into the mix.