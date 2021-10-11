After winning Sunday night’s 13-inning marathon, 6-4, to take a 2-1 series lead, the Red Sox can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with another victory on Marathon Monday.
The Sox had planned on starting Nick Pivetta, but after he threw 67 pitches over his four shutout innings in Game 3, they will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez for Game 4. The Rays will have a bullpen game, as Peter Abraham reported in the Red Sox notebook, with Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash identifying righthanders Collin McHugh and Michael Wacha as likely to factor into the mix.
Lineups
RAYS: TBA
Pitching: TBA
RED SOX: TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Rodriguez: Randy Arozarena 4-11, Mike Brosseau 1-3, Nelson Cruz 5-27, Yandy Díaz 7-17, Wander Franco 2-9, Kevin Kiermaier 1-12, Brandon Lowe 4-13, Jordan Luplow 2-6, Manuel Margot 4-12, Austin Meadows 1-10, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Taylor Walls 1-5, Joey Wendle 1-2, Mike Zunino 4-11
Stat of the day: Christian Vázquez’s two-run shot was the first postseason walk-off home run for the Red Sox since Manny Ramirez’s blast against the Angels in Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS.
Notes: Kiké Hernández is 8-for-16 with four runs, three doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs. He tied the Red Sox postseason record for extra base hits in a single series (5). The others are Carl Yastrzemski (1967 World Series), John Valentin (1999 ALDS), and Kevin Youkilis (2007 ALCS, 2008 ALCS) … Rodriguez is looking to bounce back after allowing two runs in just 1 2/3 innings in the Red Sox’ 5-0 loss in Game 1 on Thursday.
