“There’s probably less clarity on that than there’s ever been — because of the newness of Linus,” Cassidy noted after Monday’s workout at Warrior Ice Arena. “And frankly the newness of Jeremy as well; he’s played 10 games. So you’re talking about a lot of unknowns as to who can handle it on a regular basis.”

With Rask healing up after offseason hip surgery, the job for the opening three months is slated to be shared by Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman . To what percentage they share it remains a question.

New math will govern the Bruins net for the new season. Gone are the days when coach Bruce Cassidy could look at the 82-game schedule, with a mindful eye on a springtime playoff, and pencil in Tuukka Rask for 55-60 games over the six months leading to the postseason.

In recent years, the Bruins dialed back Rask’s workload, trying to limit the veteran, now 34, to roughly 55-60 games. The last time he exceeded that mark (65) was in 2016-17.

Ullmark, signed as a free agent in July, never has played more than 56 games in a pro season, 55 of those with AHL Rochester in 2016-17. At the NHL level, the high-water mark for the 28-year-old Swede has been 37 games with the Sabres in 2018-19.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman has just 10 games of experience in the NHL. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Swayman, 22, made his NHL debut last season and played in those 10 games. Going back to his college days with the University of Maine, his heaviest lift in a single season was 35 games in 2018-19.

Cassidy has not yet named his starter for Saturday night’s season opener at the Garden vs. Dallas. He also isn’t sure how just how he’ll distribute the workload across the season, but figures the October schedule of seven games will be divided pretty evenly between the two.

“You’re talking about a lot of unknowns in terms of who can handle it on a regular basis,” acknowledged Cassidy. “We know that Linus has in Buffalo. We believe Jeremy can here, but again, it hasn’t happened. I honestly think it’s a month-to-month [situation], and then break it down week to week.”

Swayman, 7-3-0 in his 10 games, collected all three of his losses on the road, at Washington, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. His one win away from the Garden, where he was 6-0-0, was in Buffalo.

Performance in out-of-town rinks, said Cassidy, could factor into the decision of how he divides the workload.

“I don’t think for Swayman there’s any thinking, ‘Geez, he’s really played well in this building or that building,” Cassidy said. “He’s played in maybe only a handful of them. But Linus, maybe, he might be a guy with terrific numbers against the New York Rangers or Toronto … or, say, Tampa. That could affect it a little bit.

“But other than that, it’s who’s going well, and we have to get the other guy in the net without too much time off. That’ll be kind of an ongoing process, I would think.”

Finalizing the roster

NHL clubs had to trim their rosters to 23 by Monday night, and the Bruins had 23 skaters and two goalies on the ice Monday, with forward Chris Wagner and defenseman John Moore — both of whom cleared waivers over the weekend — participating in the workout.

With the injured Curtis Lazar (upper body) not on the ice, that put the Bruins one above the limit.

“We talk about it every day in camp,” said Cassidy, referring to roster composition. “We do have a couple of tough [final trims].”

When the final roster was released, Moore was included and Wagner was not.

The lineup’s look ahead of the opener:

FORWARD LINES

▪ Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

▪ Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

▪ Jake DeBrusk-Erik Haula-Nick Foligno

▪ Trent Frederic-Tomas Nosek-Karson Kuhlman

▪ Spare: Anton Blidh

▪ Injured: Lazar

DEFENSE PAIRS

▪ Derek Forbort-Charlie McAvoy

▪ Mike Reilly-Brandon Carlo

▪ Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

▪ Spares: Moore, Jakub Zboril

GOAL

Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark.

Eye on Lewington

Cassidy continued to say that Don Sweeney was keeping close tabs on the leaguewide waiver action, hinting that the general manager might make a roster addition. If so, it likely would be for a right-shot defenseman.

However, Cassidy on Sunday also noted that he was encouraged by the play of offseason signee Tyler Lewington, a righty and one-time Capitals draft pick.

“He adds an element of physicality and he’s a penalty killer,” Cassidy said. “I thought he’s a good depth signing for us.”

Lewington, age 26 and 6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds, is now with AHL Providence and is slated to be in the WannaB’s lineup Friday when they open the season at home vs Bridgeport.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.