Monday will be the 125th running of the historic race. We’ll be capturing all the excitement — the elite runner competition, the heartwarming moments at the finish line, and all the fun along the course in between — right here.

It’s been 910 days since thousands of athletes descended upon the city and to navigate the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Today’s weather report — 6:15 a.m.

In Copley Square, it’s 60 degrees and a little breezy. Today’s high is 69, and there’s no rain in the forecast. Perfect weather conditions for a marathon.

This had been a concern in planning the first October marathon in the history of the historic race. As we all know, October weather can be hit or miss.

But so can that traditional third Monday in April. Desiree Linden, who became the first American woman to win the open field in 33 years when she triumphed in 2018, had to battle nasty conditions to cross the finish line first.

What time do the races start? — 6:00 a.m.

The races start an hour earlier this year. Here’s the rundown:

▪ 8:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

▪ 8:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

▪ 8:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

▪ 8:37 a.m.: Elite men

▪ 8:45 a.m.: Elite women

▪ 8:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 9 a.m.: Rolling start begins

Good morning! — 5:45 a.m.

Hello! It’s been more than 2-and-a-half years since the Boston Marathon was last run. That changes today.

We’ll be offering live updates from the finish line, the start line, and everywhere in between.

