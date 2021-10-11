Caroline Whelan’s goal with 6:31 left in the second quarter lifted Walpole, ranked No. 1 in the Globe Top 20, to a 1-0 win over third-ranked Franklin at Beaver Park Field. The Porkers (10-0) posted their ninth shutout in 10 games.

And a moment of brilliance at the other end of the field was all they needed to maintain a perfect start to 2021.

The Walpole field hockey team entered Monday’s nonleague showdown with Franklin having yielded just one goal in nine games . The Porkers passed perhaps the sternest test of the season so far with another stifling effort from their backline.

“I was proud of their grit and intensity and not letting down,” Walpole coach Jenn Quinn said. “We don’t get challenged so much as the season goes on, but the past week has been good for us. Each game has gotten harder; (Franklin) was excellent, and it was a really tough game.”

Led by goalie Maddy Clark and a strong defensive core that includes Lindsey Jacobs and Brigid Welch, the Porkers needed all their defensive mettle to hold off the hosts down the stretch.

“We had to keep our composure there,” Whelan said. “There were times when the crowd was going wild, it was a crazy game with a lot of things going on. They had three or four corners there and we just had to stay composed.”

Whelan, a senior, broke the deadlock when she received a pass from out wide from Lauren Wong before cleverly evading a defender and firing home a long-range shot.

“I didn’t see anyone on me, so I just did a little bit of a pull and tried to fire it at the net,” Whelan said. “I aimed for one of the corners and hoped it went in.”

It was all the visitors needed, though the Panthers piled on the pressure in the final five minutes and came close to netting the tying goal. So close in fact that Franklin momentarily celebrated the ball hitting the back of the cage, only for the referee’s whistle to signify a foul had occurred first, and a penalty corner was awarded instead.

Chances were few and far between for both squads throughout the contest as Franklin (11-1) suffered its first blemish of the season.

“I’m very proud of them,” Franklin coach Michelle Hess said. “We couldn’t have had any more opportunities at the end there. My team is very talented; we knew this was going to be a good game for us. I’m actually excited because I was able to see things that we need to work on and improve, but my team is tough and never give up.”

Andover 1, Needham 0 — Senior Olivia Beucler scored the winner and junior Adelaide Weeden (2 saves) recorded the shutout as the third-ranked Warriors (10-0-1) kept their unbeaten run intact.

Barnstable 2, Falmouth 2 — After Kara Guidi gave the Clippers (7-1-3) an early lead in the first quarter, Reagan Hicks scored twice off of corners from Penny Baroni in the second quarter and third quarter to give host Barnstable (3-5-1) a 2-1 lead, raising her season total to 12 goals. Guidi scored the equalizer off a pass from Avery Johnson in the fourth quarter of the Cape & Islands League game.

Newburyport 6, Rockport 0 — Delaney Woekel scored three goals for the Clippers (3-5-2) in the Cape Ann League road win.

Newton North 3, Wayland 0 — Junior Caitlin Conroy was involved in all three goals for the Tigers (8-3-1) in the nonleague shutout.

North Reading 3, Georgetown 2 — Alyse Mutti, Lilly McTeague, and Keely Hannon scored for the Hornets (4-5-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Old Rochester 1, Fairhaven 0 — Maggie Nailor scored the lone goal in the third quarter for the Bulldogs (4-3-1) in their South Coast Conference win.

Tyngsborough 3, Littleton 2 — Katie Guilmette scored a pair of goals to power the Tigers (6-4-2).

Watertown 1, Reading 0 — As the clock ticked down to the final minute of the game, junior captain Lizzie Loftus found fellow co-captain Maggie Driscoll off of a corner, and Driscoll knocked the winner into the net to lift the No. 8 Raiders (11-0) to the Middlesex win.

Wilmington 1, Woburn 0 — Rita Roche scored the winner for the host Wildcats (3-7-1) in the Middlesex League battle.

Golf

Norwood 236, Bellingham 271 — Junior Sean Vittimier shot a 1-under-par 36 at Norwood Country Club to lead the Mustangs (11-6) to a Tri-Valley League win. Senior Ethan Barrows carded a 38, and senior captain Erin Sullivan was at 39.

St. John’s Prep 224, Catholic Memorial 251 — Junior Ian Rourke led the Eagles (6-3) to the Catholic Conference victory by shooting 1-under-par 36, including four birdies, at Hillview Country Club in North Reading.

Boys’ soccer

Abington 2, Atlantis Charter 1 — Chris Ferreira and Aiden Grafton scored goals in the last 16 minutes of the nonleague matchup to secure the win for the Green Wave (5-6-0). Ferreira recorded an assist on the Grafton’s winner.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 0 — Ryan Noci notched a goal and an assist in a Catholic Central League win for the Crusaders (3-4-4).

Cardinal Spellman 10, St. John Paul II 0 — Alex Kuzmich continued his torrid scoring streak, registering four goals and an assist in the nonleague win for the Cardinals (9-0-2).

Franklin 1, Xaverian 0 — Sophomore Rex Cinelli crossed the ball into the box in the 60th minute to fellow sophomore Andrew O’Neill, who volleyed the winner into the net for the Panthers (5-4-3).

Lexington 2, Wilmington 0 — Jackson Denham and Tony Sun scored off of helpers from Pedro de Amorrortu in the second half to give the No. 12 Minutemen (7-2-1) the Middlesex League win.

Old Rochester 6, Bourne 1 — Junior Matt Carvalho registered two goals and a pair of assists, leading the Bulldogs (8-1-2) to their eighth straight win, a South Coast Conference victory over Bourne (2-7-2).

Shawsheen 7, Greater Lawrence 0 — A three-goal performance from junior Joe Woodward sparked the dominant Commonwealth Athletic Conference win for the Rams (4-2-4). Junior Noah Rizzo (2 goals, 1 assist), junior Tyler Francois (1 goal), and sophomore Brian Duhamel (1 goal) also scored. Senior Jeremy Perez had two assists, and sophomore Nick Gerasimov and junior Jonathan MacEachern each tallied one assist.

Woodward, also a member of the wrestling team at Shawsheen, dedicated his goals to Mark Donovan, the school’s 36-year wrestling coach who died Sunday after a 17-month battle with cancer.

Girls’ soccer

Boston Latin 2, Wayland 1 — Senior captain Reagan O’Brien scored in the ninth and 29th minute as the Wolfpack rallied for the Dual County League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Case 0 — Senior striker Carleigh Hall registered three goals and two assists to lead the Falcons (7-0-2) to a commanding South Coast Conference shutout.

Lynnfield 1, Ipswich 0 — Emma Rose netted the winner on a pass from Lexi Veglia, lifting the Pioneers (7-4-2) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Salem 1, Salem Academy 0 — Lizzy Reid scored the winner off of an assist from Sierra Clawson to seal a nonconference win for the Witches (2-6).

Stoneham 2, Reading 1 — Ava Staffieri opened the scoring for the Spartans (6-1-3) and assisted on Courtney Ponzo’s winner in the Middlesex League win at the first Carino Cup.

Swampscott 1, Beverly 1 — Sophie DiGrande scored for host Swampscott (6-2-3) in its Northeastern Conference draw, and Mia Bilotti scored the equalizer on a assist from Izzy Sullivan for the Panthers (5-6-1.) Lillian Gosselin made eight saves in net for the Big Blue.

Wakefield 3, Belmont 0 — Ashlee Purcell scored twice, propelling the Warriors (6-3-1) to a Middlesex League win.

Winchester 6, Melrose 1 — Junior Ava Murphy’s two-goal effort helped push No. 9 Winchester (9-1-1) to a Middlesex League win.

Woburn 1, Watertown 0 — Meadow Comerio scored the lone goal, assisted by Riley Anderson, for the Tanners (4-6-2) in their Middlesex League win. Farah Morrissey made 17 saves on 18 shots for the Raiders (2-8-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Sophomore Hannah Storm tallied 14 kills, and Olivia Silva provided 25 assists in the South Coast Conference win for the Cardinals (9-2).

Greater New Bedford 3, Fairhaven 1 — Freshman Elle McCormack powered the offense for the Bears (4-6) with 31 assists, 8 digs, and 3 service aces in the South Coast Conference victory.

Hanover 3, Weymouth 0 — Allie Calabro dominated when serving, earning eight aces and Bella Pineau added 11 kills in a nonleague win for the Hawks (4-10).

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams also contributed.