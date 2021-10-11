Running 26.2 miles? Talk about an undertaking that requires some inspiration.
That’s what the thousands of spectators at the 2021 Boston Marathon are attempting to provide today, as they line the race route with imaginative signs in hopes of sparking a reaction from passing runners.
In years past, the signs have not disappointed. There have been fan favorites, like one sign that stuck out in the crowd in 2019 reading “Run like the IRS is behind you. #hedgefundlife”
And there are the classics, like the “Where’s everyone going?” sign that has made repeat appearances.
What will Boston Marathon watchers come up with this year?
Here’s a few of the sharpest, oddest, and overall best signs spotted by Twitter users and our reporters at this year’s marathon.
Near the summit of Heartbreak Hill? Lots of sparkle going on.
One person gave runners a reason to start sprinting.
Love the sign … but that’s not love.— Drew Moholland (@DrewWBZ) October 11, 2021
She’s on her way to @BostonCollege to support the @bostonmarathon runners!
The things we see … along the @MBTA pic.twitter.com/u1TbjEc2Gr
Okay, not funny, just cute. Awwww.
The best part of todays Boston Marathon! @bostonmarathon pic.twitter.com/uDuep0dTOZ— Momto2Goldens (@MaggieS05686973) October 11, 2021
Good advice from one pharmacist to another.
Cheering on fellow (twitterless) pharmacist #TwitteRx Jason Lancaster as he runs the #BostonMarathon. We actually found him at mile 2.5! And .... I couldn't help adding a PSA .... #GetYourFluShot 🏃♂️ Go co-rezzy! pic.twitter.com/AFzqcV8bue— Monica Mahoney (@mmPharmD) October 11, 2021
Yes, anyone who can make it 26.2 long miles from Hopkinton to Boston is indeed a hero.
Indiana the Australian cattle dog sent the runners good vibes from the sidelines.
These signs are fine, but the what about those good boys with the wagging tongues?
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.