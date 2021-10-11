In years past, the signs have not disappointed . There have been fan favorites, like one sign that stuck out in the crowd in 2019 reading “Run like the IRS is behind you. #hedgefundlife”

That’s what the thousands of spectators at the 2021 Boston Marathon are attempting to provide today, as they line the race route with imaginative signs in hopes of sparking a reaction from passing runners.

Running 26.2 miles? Talk about an undertaking that requires some inspiration.

And there are the classics, like the “Where’s everyone going?” sign that has made repeat appearances.

What will Boston Marathon watchers come up with this year?

Advertisement

Here’s a few of the sharpest, oddest, and overall best signs spotted by Twitter users and our reporters at this year’s marathon.

Near the summit of Heartbreak Hill? Lots of sparkle going on.

Two onlookers display their Marathon sign offerings on Heartbreak Hill. Diti Kohli for the Globe

One person gave runners a reason to start sprinting.

Okay, not funny, just cute. Awwww.

Good advice from one pharmacist to another.

Yes, anyone who can make it 26.2 long miles from Hopkinton to Boston is indeed a hero.

Indiana the Australian cattle dog sent the runners good vibes from the sidelines.

These signs are fine, but the what about those good boys with the wagging tongues?





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.