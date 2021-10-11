Andrew Coelho, Gloucester — The senior played a role in six goals for the Fishermen (6-2) in their 9-0 Northeastern win over Saugus, finishing with four goals and two assists.
Declan Crowley Pembroke — The junior has been integral in the midfield for the Titans (8-2-1), who sit on top of the Patriot League Fisher Division. Crowley recorded an assist in a 2-0 win over Scituate, and then tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Duxbury on Friday.
Kristian Dhamo, O’Bryant — The senior captain recorded four goals and three assists in an 8-1 City League win over Snowden, and he scored two more times against Madison Park in a 3-0 win.
Alex Kuzmich, Cardinal Spellman — The senior continued his red-hot scoring form last week for the Cardinals (8-0-2). After recording three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Bishop Fenwick, he scored twice in a 6-1 win against Austin Prep.
Aiden Sheehan, Arlington — The junior forward scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win against Middlesex League Liberty Division foe No. 10 Reading on Wednesday to keep No. 2 Arlington undefeated (8-0-2). His sixth goal of the season handed the Rockets their first loss of the season.
