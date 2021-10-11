Andrew Coelho, Gloucester — The senior played a role in six goals for the Fishermen (6-2) in their 9-0 Northeastern win over Saugus, finishing with four goals and two assists.

Declan Crowley Pembroke — The junior has been integral in the midfield for the Titans (8-2-1), who sit on top of the Patriot League Fisher Division. Crowley recorded an assist in a 2-0 win over Scituate, and then tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Duxbury on Friday.

Kristian Dhamo, O’Bryant — The senior captain recorded four goals and three assists in an 8-1 City League win over Snowden, and he scored two more times against Madison Park in a 3-0 win.