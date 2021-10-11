Back-to-back double-digit losses surrounding the release of an email with racist comments from coach Jon Gruden have turned a promising season into a troubling one after the Raiders lost 20-9 on Sunday to the Chicago Bears.

The glow from the 3-0 start for the Las Vegas Raiders has been extinguished in rapid fashion following a rough seven-day stretch.

The Raiders appeared headed in the right direction after opening the season with wins over Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Miami with two coming in overtime after they overcame 14-point deficits.

But the problems they could overcome in those games proved to be too much to deal with the past two weeks as they lost 28-14 to the Chargers and then again to the Bears.

The 23 points the past two weeks are the second fewest and the Raiders rank last in the NFL with 4.07 yards per play in those two games as quarterback Derek Carr has struggled and the running game has been almost non-existent behind a porous offensive line.

“We’ve had some spurts where we’ve been pretty good running the ball,” Gruden said. “We’ve had some instances where we haven’t. It’s been inconsistent . . . It’s got to get better. We got a long way to go.”

Beyond the back-to-back losses, the Raiders are also dealing with the swirling controversy around Gruden after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Gruden sent an email a decade ago that referred in a racist way to players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith facial features.

Gruden has apologized for the “insensitive remarks.”

“I’ve learned a lot. I’m not going to rehash the event again. I think I feel very good about the things that I have learned. I also feel really good about what I stand for. I’ll be happy to talk about football, but I’ll just leave it at that.”

Browns rookie LB back home

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to Ohio after suffering a throat bruise in Sunday’s 47-42 loss against the Chargers and being evaluated and treated at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the first quarter and was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium. He was released Sunday night and landed back in Cleveland on Monday, according to a team spokesman.

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame appeared to get hurt while making a tackle. He struggled getting to the sideline and dropped to one knee while grabbing at his throat area.

Banged-up Giants reeling

The New York Giants are battling the deadly B’s five games into the season: They’re bad and they’re banged up.

The Giants (1-4) took their second-worst loss in the Joe Judge tenure dropping a 44-20 decision in Dallas to the NFC East-leading Cowboys. New York was beaten in every phase of the game by Dak Prescott and company. The injuries only made it worse.

Running back Saquon Barkley sprained his left ankle early, stepping on the foot of Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lewis. Quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a concussion in a goal-line collision late in the first half. Receiver Kenny Golladay left at halftime with a knee injury, and backup cornerback Rodarius Williams tore an ACL in the second half.

Combine those with major injuries earlier this season to inside linebacker Blake Martinez, center Nick Gates and left guard Shane Lemieux, and this is a team in dire circumstances just more than a month into the schedule. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon said the Giants can’t afford to put their heads down.

“We will put our best foot forward and it is just business as usual,” he said. “You have to come back every day, keep fighting, keep working and stick together.”

He’s not hearing it

Ron Rivera bristled at the notion of taking over defensive play-calling from second-year coordinator Jack Del Rio or making any changes to his coaching staff in the aftermath of Washington giving up 33 points in a loss to New Orleans. “That stuff makes no sense to me,” Rivera said, insisting four or five plays made the difference in the loss that dropped his team to 2-3 on the season. Last season, Del Rio’s defensive unit ranked second in the NFL, but this season. Washington’s defense has been among the worst in the league, allowing 408 yards and 31 points a game. “I thought what we did last week gave us an opportunity, so at the end of the day, what we’re going to do is we’re going to continue to work guys,” Rivera said. “The only way you’re going to get better is to work in practice, practice hard, practice as best as you can, then you go out and you play.” . . . Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions, doing so in 143 games. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison was the previous fastest at 149. Brown also had two TD catches, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. The 33-year-old receiver extended the NFL’s longest active streak with at least one catch to 141 consecutive games . . . Atlanta’s Matt Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes to lead the Falcons to a 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London and become the seventh QB to reach 5,000 completions. He also surpassed Eli Manning (57,023 passing yards) for the eighth-most yards passing in NFL history with 57,099 . . . Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals’ 17-10 win over San Francisco, At 29 years and 126 days old, Hopkins has 770 career receptions, surpassing Larry Fitzgerald (764) for the most receptions by a player before his 30th birthday.