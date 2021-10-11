Stop asking. No need to wonder — not now. Simply accept that this once-incredible proposition has come to life: The Red Sox will be one of the four last teams standing in baseball this year, having secured a berth in the American League Championship Series by dispatching the Rays, 6-5, in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.

How to explain it? How can all of this be happening for a Red Sox team that finished in last place a year ago, whose best-case scenario for 2021 seemed like respectability, whose season seemed ready to unravel time and again over a two-month stagger to the finish line of the regular season?

The victory proved as unsteady as most of the season that has preceded it, with the Red Sox forging an early 5-0 lead but then springing a steady leak that yielded a 5-5 tie in the eighth. But after five listless innings, the team found a final burst across the finish line on Marathon Monday, when a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernández scored pinch runner Danny Santana to secure the series-clinching victory and inspire bedlam among the 38,477 wired Fenway patrons.

With their victory, the Red Sox sent home Tampa Bay — last year’s AL pennant winner and possessors of the best regular-season record in the American League this year — with a tension-filled 3-1 triumph in the best-of-five ALDS. The team will now await a winner of the Astros-White Sox series to determine its opponent for the forthcoming ALCS, beginning Friday in either Houston or Chicago, that will determine who represents the American League in the World Series.

The daylong, Marathon Monday celebration of Boston sports staggered across the finish line when the Red Sox — after blowing an early 5-0 lead — recovered from a steady leak from innings four through eight.

Christian Vázquez led off the ninth with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo, then reached third when pinch hitter Travis Shaw dribbled an infield single to third. Hernández lined an 0 and 1 fastball from J.P. Feyereisen to left, plenty deep enough to score Santana, a victory that proved far more difficult to secure than seemed likely six innings earlier.

With the contest still scoreless in the bottom of the third inning, the Red Sox exploded for five two-out runs against Shane McClanahan — the rookie who had delivered five shutout innings as the starter in Game 1 of the ALDS, but who served little more than batting practice out of the bullpen in the third inning of Game 4.

With two on and two out, Rafael Devers dug in against McClanahan. In the first game of the series, McClanahan left Devers wincing, blowing 100 m.p.h. heat at the top of the zone past the injured Red Sox slugger. This time, Devers was ready when McClanahan came at him with a 98-m.p.h. heater down the middle.

Devers obliterated the pitch, his mighty cut launching the ball for a photo-op against the night sky, where it held a suspense-building pause before its descent. When the ball re-entered the atmosphere, it crashed into the first row of the bleachers in straightaway center field, a three-run homer that left both Fenway and McClanahan shaking.

The Sox capitalized on the Rays rookie’s discomfort, as Xander Bogaerts singled and then scored when Alex Verdugo rocketed an opposite-field double off the Wall in left to make it 4-0. J.D. Martinez likewise pelted the Monster on a full-count slider for a single to score Verdugo and make it a 5-0 game.

McClanahan departed following a five-run eruption that was matched in magnitude by a full-tilt Fenway throng that was ready to celebrate.

The Sox’ offensive explosion added to a reversal of the Game 1 script. In that contest, McClanahan cruised while lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez faceplanted. The two traded roles Monday, as Rodriguez dominated.

Rays October force Randy Arozarena opened the game by lining a ball to the gap in right-center. But Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe raced to the warning track in front of the Sox bullpen and, with his back to the plate, made a backhanded, shoestring catch to rob Arozarena of extra bases.

Permitted the reprieve, Rodriguez mowed through the Tampa Bay lineup, striking out five of the first seven Rays he faced and opening the game with three perfect innings. He stood unflappable — a notion that crystallized with the first batter of the third inning.

Rays leftfielder Austin Meadows fell behind 0 and 2, then spoiled a two-strike pitch before taking three straight balls to run the count full. He then fouled off 10 consecutive pitches before, finally, on the 17th pitch of the plate appearance, Rodriguez wiped out Meadows on a slider.

The 17-pitch plate appearance was the longest in the postseason annals kept by Baseball-Reference.com, surpassing a 16-pitch plate appearance by then-Red Sox Johnny Damon against Yankees hurler Jon Lieber in the 2004 ALCS.

The nine-up, nine-down open was rewarded by the Sox with a five-run third, and though Rodriguez allowed his first baserunner of the game when Arozarena opened the fourth with a single, the lefthander quickly dispatched the next three hitters.

The Rays got on the board in the fifth, when Jordan Luplow led off with a double, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on an RBI groundout by Meadows to make it 5-1. Rodriguez briefly returned to the mound in the sixth, but Kevin Kiermaier’s bloop double down the left field line ended his night. As manager Alex Cora made his way to the mound, Vázquez hugged his pitcher, who received a sustained ovation as he made his way to the dugout.

But the atmosphere of celebration was tempered when reliever Tanner Houck gave up a one-out, two-run homer to dead center by Rays marvel Wander Franco. The switch-hitter’s second homer of the series brought the Rays to within 5-3 and put Franco in exceptional company, as he joined Miguel Cabrera, Juan Soto, Andruw Jones, Mickey Mantle, and Devers as the only players ever with multiple playoff homers before turning 21.

Though Houck escaped the inning without further harm, Fenway festivity transformed into anxiety, a two-run lead through six innings against the Rays representing a decidedly uncertain proposition. Tampa Bay averaged 2.5 runs per game in innings seven through nine on the road this year, most in MLB.

Josh Taylor delivered a scoreless seventh, and the Sox looked for a moment as if they might gain further separation. But with runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Pete Fairbanks got Bogaerts to ground into a 5-4-3 double play, keeping the spread at two runs.

In the eighth, the Rays remained true to their rallying form. They jumped on Ryan Brasier — who had made 11 straight scoreless appearances entering Monday — with three straight hits, all off fastballs: A leadoff double from Mike Zunino, an RBI double by Kiermaier, and finally, a game-tying RBI single rifled through the right side of the infield by Arozarena.

But Garrett Whitlock entered in relief of Brasier and stabilized the game, stranding Arozarena with three quick outs in the eighth. A perfect top of the ninth then set the stage for the Sox to walk off in the bottom of the inning and advance to the ALCS for the seventh time this century.

