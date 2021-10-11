Here’s a look at notable people who are running this year’s marathon.

Cancellations of the race due to COVID-19 provided runners with plenty of time to mull over whether they wanted to join this time, and a number of recognizable names will be hitting the 26.2-mile course to get in on the action.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland, the US interior secretary and former New Mexico representative, planned to run the Boston Marathon.

In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, Haaland said she was running the race, which she noted is taking place on Indigenous People’s Day, in a tribute to “missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and their families, the victims of Indian boarding schools, and the promise that our voices are being heard and will have a part in an equitable and just future in this new era.”

Haaland’s position in the race could not be found in a search using the marathon’s runner tracker feature.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has made headlines recently for being one of two Democrats to uphold President Biden’s major social spending bill, was reported to have qualified to run the marathon.

As news spread of her possible participation in the race, liberal activist groups said they planned to confront Sinema during the marathon over her position on the $3.5 trillion spending bill being considered in Congress.

The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of 15 national organizations, said in a statement that activists plan on “birddogging” her.

Sinema’s position on the course could also not be found through a search on the Boston Athletic Association’s website. A message sent to her office was not immediately returned.

Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski hit the 26.2-mile course for a worthy cause that hits close to home for the CNN reporter.

Kaczynski, whose daughter Francesca died of cancer in December 2020 before her first birthday, is running the marathon in a tribute to children who have been diagnosed with the disease, and is raising money for cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Kaczynski and his family moved to Boston for Francesca’s treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital, and in an online fundraising appeal noted the indelible mark the city left on the family, and the kindness they were shown during that devastating time.

“The kindness of the people in Boston – the struggling restaurant in Fenway Park that gave us a free meal when they learned our daughter had cancer, the nurses who were by our side while Francesca died. We will never, ever forget the good people who were there for us in our darkest moments,” the fundraising site reads.

As of late Monday morning, Kaczynski had raised more than $213,000 — exceeding his initial goal.

Troy Hoyt

Troy Hoyt, grandson of the late Dick Hoyt who was an icon of the Boston Marathon for decades, is running his first marathon in honor of his late grandfather.

Dick Hoyt pushed his son, Rick, in 32 Boston marathons. Rick announced last week that he would be retiring from the race due to health issues.

In an interview with WBZ on Monday morning, Russell Hoyt, Dick’s son, said that while Rick wasn’t able to be there in person, he was there “in spirit.”

Troy said during the interview that he would be running the race in honor of his late grandfather.

“I miss him a lot, but I’m happy I can be here today to run this in his honor because I know it’s what he would have wanted,” Troy said. “I don’t have words it’s just so exciting to be here and be able to run my first marathon in his honor.”

Troy reflected on what it was like to watch the two compete in the marathon together.

“Seeing them come down the finish line to see it you just get chills down your spine,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, go team Hoyt! Yeah, I know them!’ It’s just great what they do and it’s just great.”

Tatyana McFadden

Tatyana McFadden, a five-time winner of the Boston Marathon’s women’s wheelchair division, finished second in the contest this year, one day after taking the top spot in Chicago’s marathon.

McFadden, a decorated athlete who has competed in contests around the world, said in an interview with WBZ that two marathons in 24 hours was “tough,” and that she plans to return to Boston at some point to win again.

“It was tough,” McFadden said. “I don’t know why I thought this was a good idea. 52.4 miles in 24 hours. But I felt Boston strong today. The energy was just incredible throughout the whole course. Mile 20 was pretty hard, but I’ll come back and I’ll win this race again, but this was quite a challenge. The only elite female athlete to do it, I was up for it, so I’m pretty happy with second today. I cannot complain. It was tough.”

Globe correspondent Breanna Kovatch contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.