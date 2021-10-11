Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday, narrowly missing the chance to break his own course record due to a wrong turn just a few blocks from the Back Bay finish line.
Hug, now a five-time winner here, missed the right turn at Hereford Street, a miscue that cost him a $50,000 bonus for setting a course record. Hug quickly got back on track and found his way to Boylston Street and the finish line.
Hug finished at 1:18:11, just 7 seconds off the record he set in 2017.
Hug topped his nemesis, American Daniel Romanchuk, the second-place finisher in 1:25:46, some 7:35 behind Hug.
On Sunday at the Chicago Marathon, Romanchuk outkicked Hug at the finish, winning by 4 seconds.
Romanchuk was the defending champion and also the first American man to win the wheelchair division since 1993.
Hug set the course record, 1:18:04, in 2017. Hug won Boston four times in a row, 2015-2018.
Hug passed the halfway mark at 36:13, more than 3-½ minutes ahead of Romanchuk.
Romanchuk also won the 2019 BAA 10K.
