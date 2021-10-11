Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday, narrowly missing the chance to break his own course record due to a wrong turn just a few blocks from the Back Bay finish line.

Hug, now a five-time winner here, missed the right turn at Hereford Street, a miscue that cost him a $50,000 bonus for setting a course record. Hug quickly got back on track and found his way to Boylston Street and the finish line.

Hug finished at 1:18:11, just 7 seconds off the record he set in 2017.