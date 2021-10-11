fb-pixel Skip to main content

Marathon Monday was back, and it was worth the wait.

It had been 910 days since the Boston Marathon was last run in 2019. While there were a number of changes made because of the pandemic — new starting protocols to minimize contact, an earlier start for the elite races, and a mid-October date — the joy familiar to all who’ve witnessed the race was still present.

From Hopkinton all the way to Boylston Street, fans took to the 26.2-mile course to cheer on the competitors.

It was a Kenyan sweep for the elite races, with Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei taking home the trophies.

Advertisement

Here are the best photos from the 125th Boston Marathon.

Winners Benson Kipruto (left) and Diana Kipyokei are both from Kenya.
Winners Benson Kipruto (left) and Diana Kipyokei are both from Kenya.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The men’s elite runners crest Heartbreak Hill.
The men’s elite runners crest Heartbreak Hill.Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Nell Rojas was the top American woman, finishing sixth overall.
Nell Rojas was the top American woman, finishing sixth overall.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The runners passed by Wellesley College.
The runners passed by Wellesley College. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Benson Kipruto's winning time was 2:09:51.
Benson Kipruto's winning time was 2:09:51.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Four-year-old Luke Hindin cheered on contestants in the men’s handcycle race at Heartbreak Hill in Newton.
Four-year-old Luke Hindin cheered on contestants in the men’s handcycle race at Heartbreak Hill in Newton.Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Diana Kipyokei's winning time was 2:24:45.
Diana Kipyokei's winning time was 2:24:45.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Juan Carlos Bermudez, of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, held his sleeping daughter, Carlotta, 2, while cheering on his wife Araceli near the finish line on Boylston Street.
Juan Carlos Bermudez, of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, held his sleeping daughter, Carlotta, 2, while cheering on his wife Araceli near the finish line on Boylston Street.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Dolores Valencia reacted after crossing the finish line.
Dolores Valencia reacted after crossing the finish line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A runner kissed the ground after crossing the finish line.
A runner kissed the ground after crossing the finish line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Melissa Brewer cheered on runners while waiting for her best friend to pass by near the finish line.
Melissa Brewer cheered on runners while waiting for her best friend to pass by near the finish line.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Michael Porter rolled across the finish line.
Michael Porter rolled across the finish line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Max Haiss held out his arms to amp up the crowd as he reached the top of Heatbreak Hill.
Max Haiss held out his arms to amp up the crowd as he reached the top of Heatbreak Hill.Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Caitlin Mcilwain collapsed after crossing the finish line.
Caitlin Mcilwain collapsed after crossing the finish line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Beth Sandan of San Clemente, Calif, crossed the finish line.
Beth Sandan of San Clemente, Calif, crossed the finish line.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Francisco Perdomo Hernandez (center) waited at the starting line.
Francisco Perdomo Hernandez (center) waited at the starting line.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A group of spectators cheered on the racers at the starting line in Hopkinton.
A group of spectators cheered on the racers at the starting line in Hopkinton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Manuela Schär won the women's wheelchair trophy.
Manuela Schär won the women's wheelchair trophy.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The runners in the first rolling start prepared at the starting line in Hopkinton.
The runners in the first rolling start prepared at the starting line in Hopkinton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A runner passed over discarded COVID-19 masks at the starting line in Hopkinton.
A runner passed over discarded COVID-19 masks at the starting line in Hopkinton.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair title for the fifth time.
Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair title for the fifth time.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The 125th Boston Marathon was the first one to be held in the fall.
The 125th Boston Marathon was the first one to be held in the fall.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A sign at the starting line.
A sign at the starting line.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Dustin Baker (center) of North Carolina readied for the handcycle race.
Dustin Baker (center) of North Carolina readied for the handcycle race.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff