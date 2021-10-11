Marathon Monday was back, and it was worth the wait.

It had been 910 days since the Boston Marathon was last run in 2019. While there were a number of changes made because of the pandemic — new starting protocols to minimize contact, an earlier start for the elite races, and a mid-October date — the joy familiar to all who’ve witnessed the race was still present.

From Hopkinton all the way to Boylston Street, fans took to the 26.2-mile course to cheer on the competitors.