M arathon Monday was back, and it was worth the wait. It had been 910 days since the Boston Marathon was last run in 2019. While there were a number of changes made because of the pandemic — new starting protocols to minimize contact, an earlier start for the elite races, and a mid-October date — the joy familiar to all who’ve witnessed the race was still present. From Hopkinton all the way to Boylston Street, fans took to the 26.2-mile course to cheer on the competitors. It was a Kenyan sweep for the elite races, with Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei taking home the trophies. Here are the best photos from the 125th Boston Marathon. Winners Benson Kipruto (left) and Diana Kipyokei are both from Kenya. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff The men’s elite runners crest Heartbreak Hill. Erin Clark / Globe Staff Nell Rojas was the top American woman, finishing sixth overall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff The runners passed by Wellesley College.
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Benson Kipruto's winning time was 2:09:51. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff Four-year-old Luke Hindin cheered on contestants in the men’s handcycle race at Heartbreak Hill in Newton. Erin Clark / Globe Staff Diana Kipyokei's winning time was 2:24:45. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Juan Carlos Bermudez, of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, held his sleeping daughter, Carlotta, 2, while cheering on his wife Araceli near the finish line on Boylston Street. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Dolores Valencia reacted after crossing the finish line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff A runner kissed the ground after crossing the finish line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Melissa Brewer cheered on runners while waiting for her best friend to pass by near the finish line. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Michael Porter rolled across the finish line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Max Haiss held out his arms to amp up the crowd as he reached the top of Heatbreak Hill. Erin Clark / Globe Staff Caitlin Mcilwain collapsed after crossing the finish line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Beth Sandan of San Clemente, Calif, crossed the finish line. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff Francisco Perdomo Hernandez (center) waited at the starting line. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A group of spectators cheered on the racers at the starting line in Hopkinton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Manuela Schär won the women's wheelchair trophy. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff The runners in the first rolling start prepared at the starting line in Hopkinton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A runner passed over discarded COVID-19 masks at the starting line in Hopkinton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair title for the fifth time. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff The 125th Boston Marathon was the first one to be held in the fall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff A sign at the starting line. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Dustin Baker (center) of North Carolina readied for the handcycle race. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff