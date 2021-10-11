Alex Speier will again provide his insights and statistical observations as Game 4 plays out.

We’re going to find out if Game 4 can do just that, starting a little after 7 p.m. when Eduardo Rodriguez takes the Fenway Park mound for the Red Sox as they try and send the Rays home for the season. The Red Sox lead the series, 2-1. Game 5, if necessary, would be Wednesday in Tampa.

What could possibly top the drama of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays?

Click here to refresh the page | MLB scores and schedules

Advertisement

Pregame at Fenway Park — 5:31 p.m.

Notes and observations from Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s pregame media session:

• Cora said Hansel Robles, who threw up after pitching yesterday, should be OK today. He said it’s nothing COVID-related.

• No yellow uniforms for the Red Sox on Monday. It’ll be red or white.

• Pitcher Nate Eovaldi, who started Game 3 on Sunday, told Cora he’s available to pitch an inning tonight.

Starting lineups — 5:25 p.m.

RAYS: Arozarena RF, Franco SS, Lowe 2B, Cruz DH, Luplow 1B, Diaz 3B, Meadows LF, Zunino C, Kiermaier CF

Pitching: RHP Collin McHugh (6-1, 1.55 ERA)

RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA)

Rays go with McHugh — 5:12 p.m.

The Red Sox had planned on starting Nick Pivetta, but after he threw 67 pitches over his four shutout innings in Game 3, they will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez for Game 4. The Rays will have a bullpen game, as Peter Abraham reported in today’s Red Sox notebook, with righthander Collin McHugh serving as the opener.

Braves top Brewers — 4:56 p.m.

Joc Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series. In a matchup dominated by pitching, Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game.

Advertisement

Astros-White Sox rained out — 4:21 p.m.

Game 4 of the other AL Division Series was postponed Monday because of forecast rain, and the teams are set to play Tuesday. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to start for Chicago, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available out of the bullpen. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Lynn or Lucas Giolito would start a potential Game 5 Wednesday at Houston depending on how things go on Tuesday.

Material from the Associated Press and previous Globe reporting was used in this story.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.