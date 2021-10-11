The Sox won Game 4 of the ALDS Monday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-5, on Kiké Hernández’s sacrifice fly to left, scoring Danny Santana from third base in the bottom of the ninth. The wild-card Sox beat the 100-win, first-place, heavily-favored Rays three straight times after losing the series opener.

And so the Red Sox are advancing to the American League Championship Series, which will start Friday in either Houston or Chicago.

We got two magic nights at Fenway and two walkoff wins. Under the cover of October skies.

The Olde Towne Team beat the shell-shocked Rays, 6-4 on a 13th inning walkoff homer by Christian Vázquez Sunday and found more cosmic gold on Marathon Monday night. After blowing a 5-0 lead, watching Tampa tie it with two runs in the eighth, the Sox got two perfect innings from reliever Garrett Whitlock and pushed across the winning run in the ninth.

Vázquez was heroic again, leading off the ninth with a single to left off Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen. He was sacrificed to second by Christian Arroyo and took third on an infield single by Travis Shaw. Santana pinch-ran for Vázquez and scored easily on the Hernández liner to left. Red Sox players emptied their dugout and were already charging the field by the time Santana reached the plate. One of the Sox emptied a bag of popcorn into the pile, a subtle shot at the Rays, who casually ate popcorn in their dugout when they beat Boston, 5-0, in the series opener.

The Fenway crowd was festive and buoyant throughout the night. A lot of them had been taking it to the streets since lunchtime at the Marathon finish line. Tom Brady would have characterized this throng as “lubed up.’’

The 25-hour, Back Bay Bacchanal vaulted the wild-card Red Sox one step closer to their fifth World Series of this century. Sox manager Alex Cora — who spent 2020 in exile for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal — improved to 5-0 in elimination games as manager of the Red Sox.

As is so often the case, there was more than sports on this special evening on Jersey Street. Because of COVID-19, the Sox for the first time ever played their traditional Marathon game in October. The results were medal-worthy; mylar blankets and bowls of stew for the house.

The pregame ceremonies were somber and inspiring. Teen angel Jane Richard, who lost a leg and her young brother, Martin, when bombers terrorized the Marathon in April of 2013, performed the national anthem, just as she did when she was 7 years old in October of 2013 — when the Red Sox were on a historic run to World Series glory.

Will Middlebrooks, an infielder on that ‘13 Sox team, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, surrounded by victims and families of the 2013 Boylston Street attack.

Then it was back to baseball.

Eduardo Rodriguez got the start for Boston and Randy Arozarena, Tampa’s rookie Mr. October, sent a shot to right-center that looked good for extra bases until it was run down and gloved (backhanded) by Hunter Renfroe — the same guy who famously hip-checked Kevin Kiermaier’s ground-rule double in the 13th inning Sunday. The tone was set. The resilient 2021 Red Sox were not going to lose this game.

Rodriguez retired the first nine Rays he faced.

Tampa manager Kevin Cash (he did not have a good series) went with his typical, arrogant “bullpen” game and paid the price. After Collin McHugh blanked the Sox on one hit in the first two innings, Cash summoned lefty Shane McClanahan in the third and the southpaw was slaughtered by the red-hot Sox. McClanahan gave up five hits, all rockets, and got only two outs.

With two on and two outs in the third, Rafael Devers blasted a first-pitch, three-run homer to center. This was followed by three consecutive Sox hits, all smoked. When J.D. Martinez lined an RBI single off the Wall to make it 5-0, a chagrined Cash finally came out with the hook.

The oft-maligned Rodriguez was something of a secret weapon in this game. He lost the entire 2020 season to COVID, and battled myocarditis to boot. Serious stuff. His entire future was in doubt. He came back to post a 13-8 record with a 4.74 ERA in 2021, but was routed by the Rays in Game 1, losing, 5-0, and failing to finish the second inning.

Rodriguez was magic on Marathon Monday, giving Cora five-plus innings and leaving to a standing ovation with a 5-1 lead in the sixth. Tanner Houck came on and quickly gave up a two-run homer to center by the Rays’ all-world Wander Franco.

The Rays tied it, 5-5, with a pair in the eighth. Sox righty Ryan Brasier, Boston’s fourth pitcher of the night, surrendered back-to-back doubles to start the inning and Arozarena’s single to right tied the score. Whitlock came on for Brasier and retired three tough hitters to stop the bleeding. That was huge. He got the side in order again in the ninth.

There’s a different hero every day with this team. Vázquez. Whitlock. Hernández. Rodriguez. Nate Eovaldi. They have banded together, much like the bearded brothers of 2013, and now they have a chance to put Boston in the World Series for the fifth time in this century.

