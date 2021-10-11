What exactly does that mean?

Kevin Smith and Reece Cordeiro , the high-scoring tandem for the Dighton-Rehoboth boys’ soccer team, describe themselves as “unpredictable” on the attack.

Kevin Smith (left) and Reece Cordeiro have connected for 33 of Dighton-Rehoboth's 49 goals in an 11-1 start this season. DR standouts Kevin Smith (9) and Reece Cordeiro give a quick hand slap during the game.

“Whenever we’re at a weird angle or when the defense doesn’t think we’re going to shoot, they get off guard and that’s how it happens,” Smith said. “The decision-making gets us our goals.”

The unpredictability of Smith and Cordeiro have fueled a scoring barrage. Through 12 games, Smith has recorded 17 goals and 8 assists. Cordeiro is right behind with 16 goals and 10 assists. Together, they’ve accounted for 33 of Dighton-Rehoboth’s 49 goals.

The strong play from the pair of seniors helped propel the Falcons to an 11-0 start, rattling off 23 straight wins dating back to last year, before they fell to Durfee on Saturday, 2-0.

“They’ve been really big to our success this season and their leadership has rubbed off on the entire team,” coach Mike Morgado said.

Dighton-Rehoboth's Kevin Smith controls the ball while fighting off the defense, and a jersey tug, from Durfee's Jake Silva during Saturday's game. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The pair have taken different paths toward the breakout campaign.

Smith said he’s had a soccer ball at his feet since he was a kid, falling in love with the sport early on because his father played for the Haitian national team. Smith recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament as a freshman and has been one of the team’s top scorers since.

Cordeiro, however, wasn’t a full-time varsity player until his junior season — which was played last spring during the wedge Fall II season. Even then, he felt unconfident and wasn’t a regular contributor on a 12-0 team.

Cordeiro spent the offseason working at his craft, gaining foot skills, speed, and most importantly, confidence.

“I’m definitely more confident this year than I was last year and that was my main problem,” Cordeiro said. “A lot of it has to do with the work I put in on my own but it’s also the team bond we have. I know if I mess up my team will not bring me down and that definitely helps me.”

The duo attract attention from the opposition each time they attack because of the variety of ways they can score. In Saturday’s match, the Durfee coaching staff screamed “mark 9” from the sidelines at least six times, referring to Smith’s number.

The 6-foot Smith is strong and sturdy with the ball, and uses his long legs and creative shot angles to gain separation. He’s also a constant threat on corner kicks and free kicks with his height and leaping ability.

Reece Cordeiro has burst onto the scene with 16 goals this season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cordeiro plays much lower to the ground and is an adept playmaker, crediting an improvement in vision as a major reason for his breakout season. Also a track runner at D-R, Cordeiro is no slouch in the speed department either.

“This year I can read the field so much better,” Cordeiro said. “I see when someone makes a move one way and I can cut and go behind them and make a breakaway. That’s definitely my skill.”

Dighton-Rehoboth has scored three or more goals in all but two matches, and Smith and Cordeiro are typically in the center of the action. Most of the time they both score, usually assisting one another.

Smith said the connection has been building since sophomore year and there’s a sense between them. They understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where they’ll be on the field at all times.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “We just know each other. He knows how I play, I know how he plays and the chemistry is just there.”

In a five-game stretch in September, the Falcons totaled 23 goals. Cordeiro notched 11 and Smith followed with seven.

“It makes us feel like we can’t be stopped and the world is ours,” Smith said.

Dighton-Rehoboth — ranked second in Division 3 in the MIAA’s initial power rankings released Sept. 29 — was visibly upset after Saturday’s loss snapped the unbeaten streak. Smith laid on the turf after the final whistle blew, hands over his head.

For a Falcons team with state title aspirations, they hope to build from the defeat.

“I think this was a really good wakeup call for us and we’re just going to keep up our heads up and keep going,” Cordeiro said.

Led by coach Mike Morgado (center), Dighton-Rehoboth had won 27 straight games before Saturday's loss to Durfee. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Corner kicks

▪ Following a strong 8-2-2 start, Wareham has qualified for the MIAA tournament for the first time since the program was established in 1992.

The Vikings returned seven starters — seniors Ben Brogioli and Luke Wiley, juniors Freddie Rosen, Arman Araujo, Nate Wiley, Seamus Braley, sophomore Cole Barriault — from the Fall II squad that beat Bourne, 3-1, to record its first South Coast Conference win under six-year coach Evan Wilga. Wareham also beat SCC foe Fairhaven, 1-0, in a 2-6 slate.

Wareham has opted out of playing schools in the Large division of the SCC, instead scheduling games against Small schools, and independent games against Mayflower Athletic Conference competition.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t make a run [in the Division 4 tournament],” Wilga said. “I have a really good group of senior captains and just seniors all around that have been waiting for this. They’ve been watching Wareham play soccer since middle school, and they finally have a chance to be a part of history this year.”

Senior Ryker King has a team-high 16 goals, and Wiley, a captain, has seven goals and 13 assists from the midfield.

• Entering Monday’s play, here are the unbeatens in EMass: Nauset (9-0-1), Arlington (9-0-2), Newton North (7-0-3), Needham (7-0-4), Hingham (11-0), Masconomet (12-0), Norwell (9-0-2), North Andover (8-0-2), Newburyport (12-0-0), Holliston (9-0-1), Mansfield (6-0-3), Cardinal Spellman (8-0-2), and Essex Tech (8-0-1).

Games to watch

Tuesday, Oliver Ames at No. 19 Mansfield, 6 p.m. — First place in the Hockomock League is on the line as Kelley-Rex and Davenport divisions clash. The high-powered OA attack has outscored opponents by a combined 38-6 in its 8-1-1 start to the season. But Mansfield’s stingy defense has conceded only two goals in nine games to boast a 6-0-3 record.

Tuesday, No. 6 Framingham at No. 8 Brookline, 4 p.m. — Two Globe Top 10 teams face off in a Bay State Conference Carey game. The Flyers (7-1-2) lost, 1-0, to Weymouth last Thursday. Brookline (4-1-5) tied Newton South, 1-1, Saturday.

Thursday, Brighton at Burke, 4 p.m. — Two of the Boston City League’s best meet in league play. Burke (6-2-2) has outscored opponents 26-6, and Brighton (6-1-1) has scored 22 goals while conceding only four.

Saturday, No. 16 North Andover at No. 9 St. John’s Prep, 10 a.m. — The unbeaten Scarlet Knights (8-0-2) travel to Danvers to take on the Eagles (6-2-3) in a nonleague Top 20 showdown. North Andover has outscored opponents 38-9, but St. John’s Prep’s defense has allowed just five goals.

Saturday, No. 4 Needham at No. 15 BC High, 11 a.m. — The top teams in the Bay State Conference and Catholic Conference clash in a nonconference Top 20 matchup. BC High (8-3-1) enters this week on a three-game winning streak, and Needham (7-0-4) has yet to lose.

Correspondent Christopher Williams contributed to this story.