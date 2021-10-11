Police at the closed off intersection of Cedar Street and Legacy Farms N in Hopkinton said at least eight buses got lost on the way to the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, the first time the race has been held in person in almost two years because of the pandemic.

HOPKINTON — Eight or nine buses shuttling runners from Boston to Hopkinton did not make it to the designated drop-off spot near the Boston Marathon starting line, instead dumping people at a cross street blocked by police about a mile and a half from the start around 10:15 a.m.

The dozens of runners unlucky enough to be stuck on buses that got lost on the way to the starting line Monday faced a mile and half uphill climb before their races even began.

Runners said the bus drivers gave them the option of getting off at the intersection and walking to the start of race or staying on the buses to see if they could return to the interstate and reroute. Some runners who stayed on board returned to the blocked intersection a second time shortly afterward when the buses failed to reroute, police officers said.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., dozens of runners walked briskly up the hill trying to get to the start line. Some ran.

“[Expletive] keeps going wrong,” said one runner who was among the dozens making the uphill climb on Cedar Street to the starting line.

Runners asked a couple on the side of the road how much longer it was to the start of the race.

“Our bus got lost!” one yelled.

“Now I’m really warmed up,” said another runner huffing up the hill. One took a photo of the uphill climb once she made it to the top to memorialize the trek. Her race had yet to begin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.