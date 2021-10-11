The 40-year-old Marblehead native retired from competitive running in 2019, but returned to marathoning this year in an attempt to run all six of the World Marathon Majors. She is trying to do it in 43 days.

For most people, running the Boston Marathon is enough.

On Monday, she knocked another off her list — just 24 hours after running one on Sunday.

After finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours, 46 minutes, Flanagan immediately flew back to her home state to run Boston on Monday.

Better yet? She finished even faster — 2 hours, 40 minutes — in her hometown race.

Flanagan, the 2017 New York City Marathon winner and an Olympic 10K silver medalist, set a goal of running all six marathons in under three hours.

She’s well on her way. She finished Berlin on Sept. 26 in 2:38, and London on Oct. 3 in 2:35.

With Chicago and Boston done, Flanagan has two left: Tokyo, which she’ll run as a virtual event back in Oregon, and the New York City Marathon, on Nov. 6.

But on Monday, it was all about Boston.

“Today, I am home,” she wrote on Instagram. “Back in the very place that raised me. Back to the streets where I watched my father run the Boston Marathon as a little girl. Back to where running changed my life.”

