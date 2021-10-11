Pivetta said it was something he had never done before.

That’s 140 pitches over four days, something that would have been commonplace for a pitcher 40 years ago but is unusual now.

Nick Pivetta threw 73 pitches for the Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay, then 67 more three days later in Game 3 Sunday.

For the Red Sox, it’s by design. Manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush worked closely with the medical staff on how best to control the workload of their pitchers during the regular season so they could be turned loose come the playoffs.

Pivetta, as an example, pitched more than five innings only 13 times in 30 starts. Occasionally it was because he pitched poorly or because the Sox didn’t want him to face a lineup a third time around.

But it also was with an eye on October.

“We sacrificed a few innings early in the season for this,” Cora said Monday. “We worked hard to get to this point so Nick is strong and can do the things that he’s done the last four days.

“It’s not that we just make stuff up. There’s a lot of information that goes into it and obviously thinking ahead that we will play meaningful games in August, September, and October.”

In 2018, Nate Eovaldi was a playoff “rover.” He made two starts, then pitched in relief four times to help the Sox win the World Series. Now it’s Pivetta taking on a new role.

“I’ve taken a lot from Nate and how he’s helped me prepare for these situations,” Pivetta said.

Bush said it can be difficult to balance the desire to go all out to win a game during the regular season against what’s best over the long term. There are certain games or series when short-term priorities come to the forefront.

“We pick our spots,” he said. “Some days it’s, ‘We need this win.’ Other times we’re more cautious. It’s a fine line because we made the playoffs by one game.”

Bush had plenty of nights when he returned home and knew the Sox could have won a particular game had they pushed a particular pitcher.

But it pays off on days like Sunday when Pivetta was able to go four scoreless innings and strike out seven in a pivotal game. Pivetta held the Rays down long enough for Christian Vázquez to hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning of what was a 6-4 victory.

“It was pretty spectacular to see Nick pitch the way he did,” Bush said. “He was prepared for that. All these guys know that starter or not, they’re available. After he pitched in Game 1, he knew there was a pretty good chance he was going to pitch again when we needed him, he was ready.

“The guys understand we’re going to do what we need to do to win these games.”

Because players are judged — and paid — by their statistics, there are often complaints when a pitcher is cut short on days he had more to give.

“It happens a lot,” Bush said. “They get it, but they don’t always like it. We’re up front about it. Sometimes you’re not going to go deeper.

“We explain what we’re trying to do. We’re honest with them and what the rationale is behind it.”

Ultimately there’s not much point in getting to the playoffs and having the pitching staff be exhausted.

“That last week of the regular season, we were fighting to get in the postseason,” Bush said. “Our guys responded and that has carried into the playoffs.”

Some of the pitchers take it to extremes.

Eovaldi, who threw 85 pitches as the starter Sunday, stopped by Cora’s office after the game and said he could throw an inning Monday.

“It means a lot, the willingness of these players to post now when it counts,” Cora said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.