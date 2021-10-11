For years, Rick and Dick Hoyt were two of the most recognizable faces in the storied history of the Boston Marathon.

Rick, who lives with cerebral palsy, announced his retirement last Tuesday, and Dick passed away in April. It would have been the first marathon in years without a Hoyt in the race until Troy signed on.

“I miss him a lot,” Troy said of his grandfather in an interview with WBZ on Monday morning. “But I am happy I can be here today here in his honor because I know it is what he would have wanted ... I just don’t have words, it is just so exciting to be here.”

It was Troy’s first Boston — in fact, his first marathon. His goal was to finish in four-and-a-half hours. His unofficial time? 3:57:06.

The official starter of the hand cycle and duo participant race was another Hoyt — Dick’s middle son and Troy’s father, Russell.

Rick and Dick competed together in 32 Boston Marathons from 1980 to 2014, and more than 1,000 endurance races. Rick made the decision to retire from marathoning due to health issues, citing repeated run-ins with pneumonia that held him out of attending the marathon in any capacity. He also said he would return to shorter races when he feels it is appropriate.

Rick said he plans to keep doing work for the Hoyt Foundation as well. The foundation was founded in 1989 by the family. Team Hoyt hosted charity athletes who ran to raise money and awareness for the foundation at this year’s Boston Marathon.