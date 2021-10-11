“I tried very hard not to let this whole situation bring me down,” Davis, 40, said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “It really was truly my victory lap. I wanted to soak it up and just really celebrate the work that I had done to get to this point. But it was becoming very frustrating, and I was completely devastated. At that point, I thought, ‘There’s no way. I’m not going to run.’ ”

Her husband, still at home in San Diego, began looking into other options, but other Southwest flights appeared to be canceled. The flight attendants didn’t have information; prices on alternate airlines were high: She and her two children wouldn’t be able to make it in time for less than $1,000 per person.

Leslie Davis was about to take off on a plane from San Diego to Chicago on Saturday when she got the alert that Southwest Airlines had canceled her connecting flight to Boston, where she was set to run her 21st Marathon.

Davis was one of thousands who got stuck following Southwest’s flight cancellations over the weekend. But for those traveling to Boston to run the Marathon, the cancellations proved more perilous, setting off a mad scramble to make other arrangements to get to the city in time.

Christian Stafford, a Pembroke native, was about to board a Southwest flight Saturday night when he got a text message saying the flight was canceled. The Southwest agent told him there were no available flights to Boston for days.

”I was very upset, on the verge of tears, when they were telling me that Southwest didn’t have anything until Tuesday,” Stafford said. “The first thing I thought was ‘At this point, trying to get a flight to Boston for Marathon Monday, it’s a holiday weekend, it was going to be mayhem.’ ”

Stafford, a former member of Northeastern University’s track and field team, ended up paying $800 for two roundtrip tickets to Boston with Delta Airlines, he said.

For Davis and her children, what followed was an hourslong journey that spanned two Chicago airports, a little sleep at the gate, a flight to New York, and a four-hour drive to Boston with a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old in tow. But she made it.

“I wasn’t going to let this stop me,” Davis said. “I was going to do everything I possibly could to make it happen.”

At one point, Davis said, she considered driving 15 hours from Chicago to Boston. She wasn’t just aiming to meet the race deadline; she needed to get there in time to take a COVID-19 test Sunday afternoon.

After arriving at Chicago Midway International Airport, she inquired about renting a car, but nothing was available.

“I went into the corner and cried,” Davis said.

Davis’s husband found a Delta Airlines flight to New York, but it left from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, so she and her children took a 40-minute Uber ride, arriving about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Leslie Davis and her two children, who were asleep at a Chicago airport. Courtesy Leslie Davis

After a few hours’ sleep, the three boarded a plane to New York. They secured a rental car and were on the road by 11:30 a.m., reaching Boston at 3 p.m., Davis said, in time for her 4:30 p.m. COVID test.

“I had gone, probably, 38 hours without sleep at that point,” Davis said.

About 10 p.m. a text came from Davis’s husband. His connecting flight from Baltimore was canceled.

He was able to get a flight for Monday morning, arriving in Boston at 8 a.m., she said.. Davis pushed back her start time to 11 a.m. and finished the race with a time of 3:36:51.

Davis said the overwhelming feeling of finishing the 26.2-mile run was compounded by the relief of having made it in time.

“You have just traveled 26.2 miles . . . to cross that finish line, and no matter what Marathon you’re running, there’s always that finish line emotion that you feel,” Davis said. “But when I crossed, I felt like I had just run 48 hours worth of Marathons at that point, just because of what I had gone through prior.”

Now Davis and her family just have to get back home. They were supposed to leave Tuesday morning, but Southwest cancelled their reservations, she said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.