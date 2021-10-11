“He’s like, ‘Hey man, I’ve got one [inning available] tomorrow,’” Cora relayed, in discussing how he might navigate Game 4. “We have everybody . . . put your spikes on and whatever. Even if we don’t use you, it means a lot to these guys, the willingness of these players to post now when it counts.”

Still, even by his standards, Eovaldi’s offer to Red Sox manager Alex Cora after Game 3 of the AL Division Series qualifies as extraordinary. With the Red Sox bullpen depleted after handling the final 24 outs of the 6-4 win following Eovaldi’s departure after five innings, the righthander — who threw 85 pitches in his Game 3 start — stopped in his manager’s office after the game.

Nate Eovaldi is no stranger to extreme postseason workloads. In many ways, he became the embodiment of the Red Sox’ all-in approach to managing their pitching staff en route to a 2018 title.

Cora said he wouldn’t manage Game 4 in an effort to preserve a starter for Game 5 on Wednesday. He noted that Tanner Houck, a candidate to start a potential Game 5, was available to pitch out of the bullpen Monday.

“If we don’t finish today, there’s a game in two days,” Cora said. “There’s a few guys we’ll try to stay away from [to preserve their availability for Game 5] but the game will dictate how we do it. Obviously you get two shots [to win the series] but we like the one shot tonight. If we get a chance to be aggressive and go for the win, we’ll do it.”

Whit’s end

Righthander Garrett Whitlock has emerged as one of the Red Sox’ most relied-upon late-innings contributors. The rookie, who went 8-4 with a 1.96 ERA during the regular season, handled the ninth inning of his team’s Wild Card win against the Yankees, and then contributed a critical 1⅓ innings of relief in Game 3 of the ALDS to extend the game into extra innings.

Whitlock was selected last December by the Red Sox from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft — in which a team takes a player who is left off a 40-man roster, but must keep him in the big leagues for a full season or else offer him back to his original team. How does he make sense of his transformation into such a pivotal contributor in his first big league season?

“I’m still just trying to earn my spot on the team,” Whitlock said. “I joked the other day, now that the season’s over, I guess I completed the Rule 5 stuff . . . You’re stuck with me now.”

No time to rest for Devers

Third baseman Rafael Devers continues to look like a player who is staying in the lineup despite considerable pain. With virtually every swing-and-miss — especially against elevated fastballs — his right forearm appears to deaden, resulting in him dropping the bat.

Devers is 3 for 16 with four walks and six strikeouts in 20 plate appearances in the postseason. But the Red Sox believe his forearm discomfort is not an impediment to his effectiveness, noting that he looked pain-free both when drilling a homer in Game 2 of the ALDS and when delivering a run-scoring single against Rays lefthander Josh Fleming in Game 3.

“You take a swing and it flares up, but then the pain goes away,” third base coach Carlos Febles said. “[But] he’s a tough kid. He loves to play. He loves to win.”

Marathon tribute

With the Sox hosting a playoff game on the same day as the Boston Marathon for the first time, the team took the occasion to pay tribute to the victims of the bombings in 2013. Jane Richard, whose brother, Martin, was among the victims, sang the national anthem. Will Middlebrooks, one of the 2013 Red Sox, then led a group of survivors out through the center field gate. Middlebrooks is credited with helping popularize the slogan “Boston Strong” that year. Middlebrooks threw out the first pitch to José Iglesias, another member of the ‘13 team. Iglesias was traded in July of that season and returned to the Sox last month as a free agent. He is not eligible for the postseason roster but has remained with the club . . . After considerable speculation about the possibility that they would wear their yellow-and-blue, Marathon-inspired, City Connect uniforms Monday — with the Boston Marathon taking place earlier in the day — the Red Sox instead opted to wear their more familiar home reds. Cora said many of the yellow jerseys and powder blue helmets – which had been used for the first six games of the team’s final homestand of the season — had been authenticated and signed to raise money for charitable endeavors. . . . Cora was elated for the continuation of a text exchange with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who offered his congratulations to the Red Sox manager following the Game 3 win. Cora reciprocated with praise for the Patriots’ comeback win Sunday against the Texans. “I’m there now!” Cora remarked.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.