The deal would give Boston Children’s more power in the local health care market, but hospital officials said it would allow them to better respond to the children and families awaiting psychiatric treatment .

Boston Children’s Hospital, the region’s dominant pediatric health care provider, said Tuesday that it plans to acquire Franciscan Children’s in Brighton as part of a strategy to boost mental health services for young patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the shortage of treatment facilities and qualified staff for children with mental health needs. The demand is so high that many children wait days or even weeks before receiving treatment.

“We are in a crisis with kids with behavioral and mental health issues,” said Dr. Kevin Churchwell, chief executive of Boston Children’s. “Both institutions were working to try to solve it. In our discussions, we both realized that we could do more together than separate.”

Together, the hospitals said they plan to add inpatient and outpatient services at the Franciscan Children’s campus for children with psychiatric disorders and developmental disorders.

Founded in 1949 by the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Franciscan Children’s specializes in treating children with mental health disorders and in rehabilitating severely ill children, including premature babies who need breathing tubes. It also runs a dental clinic and a day school for children with special needs.

Boston Children’s plans to spend at least $40 million to $50 million to improve and expand the Franciscan campus.

The deal requires approval from the Department of Public Health and other state regulators. It also needs the support of Catholic Church officials — including the Vatican. The approvals are expected to take up to 12 months.

This would be the first such deal for Children’s Hospital, which has acquired doctors groups and built new facilities in the past, but has never acquired another hospital.

Boston Children’s is already seeking state approval for a $435 million expansion in several communities outside its Boston hub, including the construction of a new surgery center in Needham.

