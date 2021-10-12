The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said Tuesday that it formally launched its search for a new president, following the early retirement last month of Eric Rosengren amid a controversy over personal investment trading by Fed officials.

The search committee, headed by Boston Fed chair Christina Paxson, is under pressure to consider a diverse group of candidates. Among the 12 current and interim regional Fed presidents, just three are women and two are men of color.

“The committee is approaching this search in a very open and broad way — doing a lot of outreach, collecting information and ideas from stakeholders, and being very open to ideas about who could be great in this position,” Paxson, who is president of Brown University, said in a video on the bank’s website.