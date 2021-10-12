The summit — in which President Biden participated, but Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not — ended with a general agreement about the importance of providing a lifeline to Afghanistan’s people as conditions worsen.

But for all of Europe’s urgency — part of it driven by anxiety about spillover migration — other nations, representing the largest economies, did not step forward with comparable measures.

ROME — With Afghanistan cut off from foreign support and plunging into an economic crisis, the European Union pledged a major $1.15 billion aid package during a virtual Group of 20 summit, calling it a step to avoid ‘’catastrophe.’’

Advertisement

‘’We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socioeconomic collapse in Afghanistan,’’ Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said in a statement.

At the summit, Biden addressed the leaders of the G-20 virtually as they discussed the ‘’critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts’' as well as ensuring safe passage for those seeking to leave the country, according to the White House.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to provide humanitarian assistance straight to the Afghan people through international organizations rather than via the new government.

A summary provided after the summit by Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, called aid ‘’essential’' to avoid humanitarian disaster and prevent ‘’uncontrolled migrant flows from Afghanistan to regional countries and beyond.’’

“The collapse of the economic and financial system in Afghanistan would impact heavily on the lives of Afghans and on the stability of the country, the region and beyond,’’ the statement read.

In the statement, Italy also mentioned the importance of preserving access to education for Afghan children and said the rights of women and minorities must be respected.

‘’The Taliban will be judged on their deeds,’’ the statement read.

Advertisement

Until the Taliban takeover two months ago, Afghanistan had survived on international aid — but that inflow has been halted now that nations have cut diplomatic ties. Many of the previously largest donors, including the United States and the European Union, have pressured the Taliban to show progress on issues such as human rights and countering terrorism. Von der Leyen on Tuesday said the EU still needed the Taliban to meet such benchmarks before overall development aid — rather than this one-time sum — would be unfrozen.

‘’But the Afghan people should not pay the price of the Taliban’s actions,’’ von der Leyen said.

Aid groups have warned of a pending humanitarian disaster that is grave even by the standards of a 20-year war. The economy is all but stalled. Banks are closed. The primary health care system is on the brink of collapse. The World Food Program said last week that just 5 percent of households are consuming enough food. More than a million children could face acute malnutrition.

In a press conference after the summit, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, famous for his role as a central banker in preserving the euro, said it was crucial to make sure that the banking system in Afghanistan doesn’t collapse.

‘’If the banks collapse entirely, it would be very difficult to continue providing humanitarian assistance,’’ Draghi said.





Advertisement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address to the online summit that the international community should keep the channels of dialogue with the Taliban open to “patiently and gradually steer” it toward establishing a more inclusive administration.

At a forum in Dubai Tuesday, Qatar’s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan, Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, echoed that point.

Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he’s held conversations with the Taliban about combating terrorism. The Taliban, he said, are committed to fighting the Islamic State group, which is increasingly active in Afghanistan, and ensuring the country is not used by terrorist organizations. The sides have also discussed pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls’ access to education, and the importance of an inclusive government.

Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has played an outsized role in the war-torn country following the US withdrawal.

“What we are saying to the Taliban, which is the caretaker government, the de facto authorities in Kabul, (is that) discrimination and exclusion... this is not a good policy,” Qahtani said in a speech at the Global Security Forum in Doha organized by The Soufan Center. “As a de facto authority, you have certain responsibility, obligations to discharge.’’

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.