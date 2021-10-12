Zip Top Silicone Food Storage Bags stand up, stay open, and then zip shut. Handout

Like a container with a zipper, Zip Top Silicone Food Storage Bags stand up, stay open, and then zip shut. The design has received awards. The eco-friendly, reusable bags can replace single-use plastic baggies and a drawer full of containers and lids. The pouches are made of platinum silicone (high-quality, food-grade silicone), are chemical-free and microwave and freezer-safe, and come in a range of assorted sizes, heights, and depths. They’re so sturdy you might even eat leftovers and snacks straight from the bags. Sold in colors (teal, frost, gray, peach, and lavender) individually ($8.99 to $14.99) or in sets ($34.99 to $89.99), they line up perfectly on a shelf when filled, or nest to store. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Target locations; selected The Container Store locations, and others, or go to ziptop.com.