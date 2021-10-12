fb-pixel Skip to main content
Shrimp Risotto with Sausage.
Shrimp Risotto with Sausage.

Serves 4

In this shrimp risotto, a little diced sausage -- chorizo or andouille -- brings a smoky-savory essence to the creamy rice and sauteed shrimp. Give the dish even more flavor by turning the shrimp shells into a quick broth for cooking the short-grain rice. As fall evenings turn chilly, warming meals are more welcome on the table.

1pound uncooked large shrimp, shells on
8cups water
4tablespoons olive oil
3ounces (1 link) fully cooked chorizo or andouille sausage, very thinly sliced
1medium onion, chopped
2stalks celery, chopped
1tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
cups Arborio rice
½cup dry white wine
Salt and pepper, to taste
¾cup freshly grated Parmesan
4tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Peel the shrimp and place the shells in a large saucepan. Add 6 cups of the water and turn the heat to high. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl. Strain the shrimp mixture through it.

2. You should have about 4 cups of shrimp broth. Discard the shells. Pour the broth back into the saucepan and add about 2 more cups of water to make 6 cups of liquid. Set the pan over medium-low heat to keep the liquid hot.

3. Meanwhile, use a paring knife to make a thin slit in the outer, rounded side of each shrimp; remove any visible veins.

4. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shrimp just turn pink. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp and sausage to a bowl.

5. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan and turn the heat to medium. Add the onion, celery, and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

6. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook 1 minute more. Add 1 cup of the hot shrimp broth. Cook, stirring often, until the liquid is almost completely absorbed. Continue adding broth, 3/4 cup at a time, stirring often, and simmering until the liquid is absorbed, before adding more. Repeat this process a few times, cooking the rice for 18 to 20 minutes. It should be creamy and almost tender, but still a little firm. (You should have some shrimp broth left.)

7. Stir in the shrimp, sausage, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Add a little more broth and stir to blend well. Add 1/4 cup of the Parmesan with all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, and more broth to loosen the risotto, if you like.

8. Divide the risotto among 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley and serve with the remaining Parmesan.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

