Serves 4

In this shrimp risotto, a little diced sausage -- chorizo or andouille -- brings a smoky-savory essence to the creamy rice and sauteed shrimp. Give the dish even more flavor by turning the shrimp shells into a quick broth for cooking the short-grain rice. As fall evenings turn chilly, warming meals are more welcome on the table.

1 pound uncooked large shrimp, shells on 8 cups water 4 tablespoons olive oil 3 ounces (1 link) fully cooked chorizo or andouille sausage, very thinly sliced 1 medium onion, chopped 2 stalks celery, chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 1½ cups Arborio rice ½ cup dry white wine Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Peel the shrimp and place the shells in a large saucepan. Add 6 cups of the water and turn the heat to high. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl. Strain the shrimp mixture through it.

2. You should have about 4 cups of shrimp broth. Discard the shells. Pour the broth back into the saucepan and add about 2 more cups of water to make 6 cups of liquid. Set the pan over medium-low heat to keep the liquid hot.

3. Meanwhile, use a paring knife to make a thin slit in the outer, rounded side of each shrimp; remove any visible veins.

4. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shrimp just turn pink. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp and sausage to a bowl.

5. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan and turn the heat to medium. Add the onion, celery, and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

6. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook 1 minute more. Add 1 cup of the hot shrimp broth. Cook, stirring often, until the liquid is almost completely absorbed. Continue adding broth, 3/4 cup at a time, stirring often, and simmering until the liquid is absorbed, before adding more. Repeat this process a few times, cooking the rice for 18 to 20 minutes. It should be creamy and almost tender, but still a little firm. (You should have some shrimp broth left.)

7. Stir in the shrimp, sausage, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Add a little more broth and stir to blend well. Add 1/4 cup of the Parmesan with all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, and more broth to loosen the risotto, if you like.

8. Divide the risotto among 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley and serve with the remaining Parmesan.

Lisa Zwirn