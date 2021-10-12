Serves 4

Munich's 187th Oktoberfest festival was canceled this year because of the pandemic so unless you have a neighborhood spot celebrating the event, you'll have to throw your own mini-fest at home. On the menu here is German-style potato salad and bratwurst. There are many versions of the potato salad, which is often made with bacon, and it is usually served warm. This one is tossed with grainy mustard and pickles. Sausages are sometimes on a roll or plated with a slice of good dark bread. Here, simmer uncooked bratwurst in beer with onions and then brown the links in the skillet. Don't forget you need beer for cooking and more to drink with your little feast.

POTATO SALAD

2 pounds medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes (4 to 6), unpeeled and halved Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons vegetable oil ½ small onion, finely chopped ½ cup chicken stock 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar, or more to taste 1 teaspoon sugar 2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard 1 teaspoon German mustard 3 tablespoons finely chopped sweet or fill pickles 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large pot, place the potatoes and with cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add a large pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Lower the heat so the water is at a steady simmer. Cook the potatoes for 18 to 20 minutes, or until tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Drain and set aside until warm.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it softens. Add the stock, vinegar, sugar, and whole-grain and Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat.

3. While potatoes are still warm, peel off the skins with your fingers. Quarter them lengthwise, then cut 1/2-inch-thick slices.

4. Add the potatoes to the skillet and toss gently in the dressing. Stir in the pickles and a generous pinch of pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or vinegar, if you like. Transfer to a bowl and cover with foil to keep warm.

BRATWURST

1 large onion, halved and thickly sliced 4 uncooked bratwurst sausages, pricked several times 18 ounces (about 1 1/2 bottles or 2 1/4 cups) lager beer 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 4 sub rolls, hot dog rolls, or crusty rolls German mustard (for serving) Whole-grain mustard (for serving) Sweet or dill pickle slices (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

2. In a 10-inch skillet, place the onion. Top with the bratwurst and pour in enough beer to come a little over halfway to the top of the brats. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer the brats, turning once or twice, for 10 minutes, or until the sausages are cooked through and register 160 degrees on a meat thermometer. Transfer the sausages to a plate.

3. Turn the heat to high and cook the beer and onions for 5 to 7 minutes, or until most of the beer evaporates. Transfer the onions to the plate of sausages.

4. Meanwhile, wrap the rolls in foil and heat them in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are warm.

5. Wipe out the skillet with a paper towel. Set the skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and when it is hot, brown the sausages, turning often, for 3 minutes.

6. Divide the onions among the rolls and add a sausage to each one. Serve with German mustard, whole-grain mustard, pickles, and potato salad.

Sally Pasley Vargas