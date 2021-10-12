Makes about 6 cups

Every year during the fall harvest, home gardeners find themselves looking longingly at all the green fruit still on the tomato vines. There just isn't enough time left for the tomatoes to ripen before the cold comes. But there are dozens of ideas for using unripe tomatoes. You can pickle them, cook them into a jam, bake them into a pie, or fry them. Perhaps the easiest option is green tomato salsa. Start with about two pounds of unripe tomatoes. Core them all, and cut the large ones into quarters; leave small tomatoes whole. Spread them onto a sheet pan alongside garlic, onion, and jalapeno, then broil them until they begin to blacken. For a mild salsa, remove the seeds from the jalapenos before broiling, or use only one. You can add the chile pepper to the mix a bit at a time to test the heat factor, if you like. Transfer the whole lot to a food processor and pulse with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and cumin. Just add chips.

3 large green tomatoes (about 2 pounds), cored and quartered 1 jalapeno (or 2 if you like spicy salsa), stemmed and halved 2 cloves garlic ½ large onion, halved 1 teaspoon ground cumin Salt, to taste Juice of 2 limes ½ bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

1. Turn on the broiler. Position an oven rack 2 inches from the element. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, spread the tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, and onion, cut sides down. Broil for 5 to 10 minutes, rotating as needed, or until the vegetables begin to blacken.

3. Transfer the garlic, onion, and jalapenos to a cutting board. When they are cool enough to handle, chop them roughly. Transfer them to a food processor. Add the tomatoes, cumin, a generous pinch of salt, and lime juice. Pulse for a few seconds. Add the cilantro and taste for seasoning. Add more salt, if you like. Pulse the mixture again until it resembles a chunky salsa; do not over process.

4. Transfer to a bowl and let the salsa cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until serving.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick