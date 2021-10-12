In a statement, Galvin’s office said the letter “has been returned to the Commonwealth” following a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit that the people of Massachusetts are lawful owners of the document.

A letter penned by Alexander Hamilton, a hero of the American Revolution whose remarkable life as a freedom fighter, savvy statesman, and dueler was set to a contemporary score in a hit Broadway musical , has returned to Massachusetts decades after a rogue employee of the state archives allegedly stole the missive, according to Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office.

Advertisement

“When he wrote a letter to the Marquis de Lafayette on July 21, 1780, warning of imminent danger to French troops in Rhode Island, Hamilton scarcely could have imagined that it would someday become the focal point of a civil forfeiture action,” Selya wrote in last week’s highly anticipated ruling. “But truth often outpaces imaginings.”

According to the statement, Hamilton wrote the letter while serving as aide de camp to General George Washington during the colonists’ armed struggle against the Red Coats.

Mass. General William Heath, the statement said, forwarded the letter to the president of the Massachusetts Council, along with a request for troops to support French allies in the bloody resistance to the Crown.

The statement said the letter made its way to the Massachusetts Archives, where it remained until it was allegedly purloined by the corrupt worker sometime between 1937 and 1945. The former staffer was arrested in connection with the theft of various items, which he’s believed to have sold to various rare document dealers, the statement said.

The Hamilton letter resurfaced in 2018, the statement said, when the family of a deceased man who claimed to have bought it in 1945 tried to sell it at auction. Once the auction house contracted by the family learned the letter was hot, the Virginia-based outfit alerted the FBI, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“Thanks to a tip from an auction house in Virginia and the hard work of members of the FBI’s art crime team, we were able to track down and authenticate this Alexander Hamilton letter more than seven decades after it was stolen,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in the statement from Galvin’s office.

Bonavolonta said the bureau’s “honored to return this extraordinary piece of history to the care of the Massachusetts State Archives so that the citizens of the Commonwealth can have the opportunity to get an up-close look at this document and learn about our country’s history.”

Galvin praised the ruling.

“I am very pleased that this Revolutionary War letter has finally been returned to its rightful owners,” Galvin said. “After what has been a lengthy court battle, I am gratified that the First Circuit affirmed that this historical treasure belongs to the people of the Commonwealth, who will now have the opportunity to come see it and learn about our nation’s history.”

State Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office also worked to get the letter returned to Mass., welcomed the news too.

“This ruling is a resounding victory in our years long fight to return this historic letter back to the Commonwealth where it belongs for all to see,” Healey said in the statement from Galvin’s office. “We are grateful to our federal and state partners in this case, and to the First Circuit for affirming Massachusetts as the rightful owner of this precious artifact.”

Advertisement

According to the statement, Hamilton’s note now rests where it belongs: in the possession of the state archives. It’s expected to go on display in the adjacent Commonwealth Museum for future events, including the museum’s annual July 4th celebration, which also features an original copy of the Declaration of Independence signed by John Hancock.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.