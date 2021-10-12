Authorities have arrested a Manchester, N.H., man for allegedly killing 42-year-old Zakhia Charabaty in that city in March 2020, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
Formella’s office confirmed the arrest of Anderson Pereira, also 42, in a statement Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Pereira had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Formella’s office said Pereira was apprehended “recently” on a murder warrant in Kissimmee, Fla.
He remains in Florida and will eventually be brought back up to New Hampshire to face the charges.
According to Formella’s office, Charabaty was slain on March 12, 2020, in Manchester. He was last seen that day at his residence on Pasture Drive in the city.
Two days later, Formella’s office said, Manchester police and other law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into Charabaty’s disappearance.
On July 9, 2020, the statement said, the FBI’s Evidence Response Team recovered Charabaty’s body in Methuen, Mass. In addition to the first-degree murder count, prosecutors said, Pereira’s also charged with two counts of falsification of physical evidence.
A motive for the killing wasn’t disclosed.
Prosecutors said Pereira’s charged with first-degree murder for allegedly “causing Mr. Charabaty’s death by means of homicidal violence.”
