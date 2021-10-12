Authorities have arrested a Manchester, N.H., man for allegedly killing 42-year-old Zakhia Charabaty in that city in March 2020, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Formella’s office confirmed the arrest of Anderson Pereira, also 42, in a statement Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Pereira had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Formella’s office said Pereira was apprehended “recently” on a murder warrant in Kissimmee, Fla.

He remains in Florida and will eventually be brought back up to New Hampshire to face the charges.