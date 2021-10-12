They’ve seen blizzards. They’ve felt below zero cold.
Now staff at the Mount Washington Observatory report they’ve seen the Northern Lights from atop the highest peak in the White Mountains.
“Around 12 AM this morning, the summit crew got a chance to view the Northern Lights for a while,’' the staff reported on its Twitter account Tuesday. “For this shift currently on duty, it was everyone’s first time viewing them in person.”
The posting included two photos showing the night sky with a green hue to it, the signature image of the aurora borealis.
Around 12 AM this morning, the summit crew— MWObservatory (@MWObs) October 12, 2021
got a chance to view the Northern Lights for a while. For this shift currently on duty, it was everyone's first time viewing them in person. #aurbo #auroraborealis #northernlights #solarstorm #lightpillars #northpole #whitemountains pic.twitter.com/48EKsTHon8
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.