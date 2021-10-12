Debris fell from a staircase at the Savin Hill T stop in Dorchester Sunday but no one was injured, the MBTA said.
Officials at the MBTA said the incident happened late Sunday night, when a metal panel under one of the concrete steps fell. No one was hurt, the T said, and Red Line service wasn’t interrupted. The matter remains under investigation.
Tim Shannon of Dorchester says this large piece of metal came down from the stairs at the Savin Hill T Stop. The MBTA confirms a metal panel beneath one of the concrete steps fell. This morning other stairs were inspected/minor repairs made says MBTA. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ssjKf2AvwD— Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) October 11, 2021
The T said it routinely inspects all its staircases and spends approximately $31 million annually for maintenance and upkeep of rapid transit stations and facilities.
“With the safety of customers and employees of paramount importance, regular maintenance is a central component of the MBTA’s asset management program and includes inspections, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance of station infrastructure,” the T said in a statement.
The statement said the T “continues to invest billions of dollars on major infrastructure projects, including the Red Line Transformation program. After a record-breaking $1.92 billion spent in Fiscal Year 2021, the MBTA expects to exceed $2 billion in capital spending in Fiscal Year 2022. The MBTA has increased capital spending every year since 2015 to help make transit services and infrastructure more reliable.”
The incident Sunday at the Savin Hill stop followed the tragic death last month of David K. Jones, an associate professor in the BU School of Public Health’s department of Health Law, Policy and Management who fell about 20 feet through a hole in a rusted out, closed off staircase near the JFK/UMass T stop.
Jones’s death remains under investigation by Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins’s office.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
