Officials at the MBTA said the incident happened late Sunday night, when a metal panel under one of the concrete steps fell. No one was hurt, the T said, and Red Line service wasn’t interrupted. The matter remains under investigation.

The T said it routinely inspects all its staircases and spends approximately $31 million annually for maintenance and upkeep of rapid transit stations and facilities.

“With the safety of customers and employees of paramount importance, regular maintenance is a central component of the MBTA’s asset management program and includes inspections, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance of station infrastructure,” the T said in a statement.

The statement said the T “continues to invest billions of dollars on major infrastructure projects, including the Red Line Transformation program. After a record-breaking $1.92 billion spent in Fiscal Year 2021, the MBTA expects to exceed $2 billion in capital spending in Fiscal Year 2022. The MBTA has increased capital spending every year since 2015 to help make transit services and infrastructure more reliable.”

The incident Sunday at the Savin Hill stop followed the tragic death last month of David K. Jones, an associate professor in the BU School of Public Health’s department of Health Law, Policy and Management who fell about 20 feet through a hole in a rusted out, closed off staircase near the JFK/UMass T stop.

Jones’s death remains under investigation by Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins’s office.

