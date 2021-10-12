Fog overspread Greater Boston and is expected to remain through part of the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island, the weather service said. And a special weather statement was issued for the rest of the state and the remainder of Rhode Island.

“Lots of fog around early this morning that could make for difficult travel,” forecasters wrote. “Visibilities between one half and 2 statute miles should be common. However, fog may be locally dense at times especially in river valleys and near bodies of water.”