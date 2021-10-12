Fog overspread Greater Boston and is expected to remain through part of the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island, the weather service said. And a special weather statement was issued for the rest of the state and the remainder of Rhode Island.
“Lots of fog around early this morning that could make for difficult travel,” forecasters wrote. “Visibilities between one half and 2 statute miles should be common. However, fog may be locally dense at times especially in river valleys and near bodies of water.”
Drivers were cautioned to slow down due to “sudden changes in visibility” and to use low beam headlights to safely navigate the Tuesday commute.
[Tuesday] Lots of fog around early this morning that could make for difficult travel. Fog dissipates by mid-morning to a mostly sunny and mild Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/7JGgqmWTWr— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 12, 2021
But it won’t be a gray day, forecasters wrote. “Fog dissipates by mid-morning to a mostly sunny and mild Tuesday!”
Temperatures in Boston expected to reach the low 70s.
