That’s what the National Weather Service believes could have happened, landing on the hypothesis after one of their satellites that is typically used to detect lightning strikes picked up a small “blip ,” at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

They say a meteorite known as a bolide may have hurtled into Earth’s atmosphere, creating a delayed, resounding boom.

After a thunderous boom reverberated through Southern New Hampshire and parts of Northern Massachusetts Sunday afternoon, some experts, while perplexed, have theorized that a meteorite could be its source.

The satellite occasionally registers meteorites, said Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist based in the NWS’s Gray, Maine, office. But considering the intensity of the noise he said residents described to him Sunday, he was still not quite sure.

“Its a thing we have a hunch about, but there’s no confirmation at this point,” he said.

The noise, or boom, as residents have referred to it, set off a storm of speculation in town Facebook groups and other online forums. It even drew responses from local fire departments who were called by concerned home owners.

“It was just an incredibly loud noise — the kind that makes you jump out of your chair when you’re sitting in your house,” said Andrea Scheidler, a longtime resident of Peterborough, N.H., who heard the boom at around 11:30 a.m.

A National Weather Service satellite recorded a small blip in Southern New Hampshire on Sunday. National Weather Service

But other experts, including a group at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, insist that what little data is available contradicts the bolide theory.

“The signal is not what we normally expect to see from a fireball,” said William J. Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “We can’t rule out a fireball causing it... but it looks kind of funky to us.”

He said the noise’s origin was more likely some other terrestrial cause like a jet flying overhead or a far-traveling sonic boom. Infrasound data that will become available in the coming days may help clarify what exactly caused the boom.

In the towns where the sound was most pronounced, speculation has been fervent and the theories wide-ranging. Some thought it an earthquake. Others theorized about a military jet flying overhead and creating a sonic boom. Whatever it was, they said, it sounded like an explosion.

“I was outside and heard a long, low booming that I thought at first was thunder,” a resident of Hancock, N.H. wrote on a website that allows people to report “seismic-like” events. “Then I wondered it it was a fast-moving plane or military aircraft. It sounded like it was coming from the sky, though I never saw anything. I am not sure if it was a quake.”

That website has amassed more than 1300 reports from residents of towns ranging from Nashua to Salem.

Scheidler, who was getting in her car to run errands when she heard the boom, said the noise defies any logical explanation she could devise.

“Fireworks are allowed in New Hampshire, but it was way louder than I’d imagine a firework to be,” she said. “It would’ve had to have been the whole factory.”

The obvious explanations that residents have pointed to have all been rejected by experts. There were no storms in the area at the time, said Cornwell, of the NWS.

Don Blakeman, a geophysicist in the National Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information Center, said his office has scoured the data and found no inklings of seismic activity.

“We looked many times for that event that everyone heard and felt, but we just cant’t find anything at all,” he said.

He cautioned against ruling out an earthquake altogether, but called the possibility “very, extremely unlikely.” He guessed the noise was the result of a sonic boom.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no military planes flying over the area at the time of the noise.

And while some support the bolide theory as an obvious explanation, there is still no tangible evidence.

Only a very specific set of circumstances could lead a bolide to make such thunderous boom, said Meers Openheim, a Boston University professor who studies the physics of meteors.

“It is plausible that it could be a bolide, but something big enough to make a sonic boom would have to make it into the lower atmosphere,” he said.

That’s rare, he explained, but it does happen.

When a large bolide fell to Earth over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013, it created a sonic boom so powerful that windows were shattered and more than a thousand were injured. In that particular case, Openheim said, the meteor created a momentary burst of light that was brighter than the sun.

That’s another element of Sunday’s incident that is confounding. A bolide large enough to generate a boom on Earth would have almost certainly burned with a spectacular trail of light, he said. But there was heavy cloud cover in the area when the boom occurred, the NWS reported, which could have prevented people from seeing it.

Without appropriate evidence, experts said, any hypothesis, however promising, is just a guess.

“I can’t think of any other reasonable hypothesis, and I would think the a bolide is very likely the cause,” Colin J. Lonsdale, director of MIT’s Haystack observatory, wrote in an email. “But that can always just reflect a failure of imagination and without other evidence this remains (to me) just a hypothesis, however likely.”





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.