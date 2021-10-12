Though more than 2,200 public and private schools have signed up to participate in at least one of the state’s three coronavirus testing programs, only about 1,350 had reported testing data as of Oct. 7. It’s difficult to say exactly how many schools are currently participating in testing programs, though, because the state relies on schools to self report results of both rapid tests and test-and-stay. Only pooled testing results are reported directly from the lab to the state.

In response to staffing shortages that caused COVID-19 testing delays in many Massachusetts school districts, Governor Charlie Baker activated up to 200 members of the National Guard on Tuesday to assist with testing in public K-12 schools, according to an administration spokesperson.

Guard members will begin training for COVID-19 testing in schools this week and are set to begin assisting with testing in schools on Monday.

The decision to activate the National Guard came after state Representative Mindy Domb had pressured the administration to do so late last month.

“Clearly the inconsistent rollout of the pooled testing program could be jeopardizing the health of our school communities, including the most vulnerable students, those who are under age 12 and ineligible for vaccination at this time,” Domb wrote in a letter to Baker and other state leaders last month.

Schools can participate free of charge this year in up to three programs: symptomatic testing for individuals that have symptoms at school, pooled testing to test large groups of students and staff members, and the test-and-stay program that tests close contacts and can allow students and staff to stay in school unless they test positive.

Massachusetts is one of just a handful of states utilizing the test-and-stay program, according to the administration spokesperson.

Staffing shortages have appeared to be the main challenge facing districts trying to launch COVID-19 testing. Testing has been a significantly heavier lift for the state this year, with more than double the number of districts signing up for testing services and with the addition of test-and-stay.

In Milton, for instance, there weren’t enough staff members at first to launch their test-and-stay program, said Superintendent James Jette. The district recently received an additional nurse from CIC Health and expected to have the program up-and-running this week.

Without test-and-stay, about 149 students and staff in the district have had to quarantine as of last week because they came in contact with someone who had the coronavirus, Jette said. Only two of those close contacts ultimately tested positive. With test-and-stay, the other 147 people could have remained in school.

“It has huge educational and social emotional implications,” he said. “When you miss a day of school, we’re not set up all the time to say, ‘OK, we’re going to be livestreaming and the student’s going to get what they would get if they were in person.’”

CIC Health, the vendor providing testing for schools, has hired more than 1,500 people to support school testing, but still is working to hire additional staff members. It “expects to have this resolved within the next few weeks,” according to the state.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.