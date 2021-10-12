A wake for Christopher Gomes will be held Thursday at the George Lopes Funeral Home in Brockton. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edith of Stein Parish, according to a notice posted to Legacy.com .

Funeral services have been planned for a 28-year-old Brockton man killed last week by a man who then shot a police officer four times and engaged in a violent standoff police before taking his own life.

Gomes was found dead Thursday inside a silver SUV parked outside the Taber Avenue home of Kevin Serpa, who allegedly took his own life after he shot a Brockton police officer four times and engaged in an armed four-hour standoff with police, officials said.

Serpa then shot himself and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Christopher enjoyed playing soccer and spending time with his family and friends,” the notice said. He was born in Brockton, the son of Lucas Livramento and Maria Baptista, and had 10 siblings.

A sister declined to comment Tuesday evening. Other relatives could not be reached for comment. Officials did not immediately respond to inquiries on the investigation.

Gomes played soccer with Lincoln Club Futebol, a pro-development soccer club in Bristol, R.I., that competes in the North East Division of the United Premier Soccer League.

“It was a pleasure to coach Chris for the past 3+ years,” club President Jonathan de Lemos wrote on Facebook after Gomes’s death. “He loved to play in the middle of the field, but when we asked him if he mind helping us out in other positions, his words were ‘coach, I just want to be on the field.’ He was the definition of [a] Lincoln Club player!”

