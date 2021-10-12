He helped transform the company into a global play and entertainment leader, and was instrumental in expanding the company beyond toys, and into the television, movies, and digital gaming spaces. In 2019, he led the charge in the acquisition of independent entertainment studio eOne.

Mr. Goldner had served as CEO of the company since 2008. He joined Hasbro in 2000 and became chairman of the board in 2015.

PROVIDENCE — Just two days after he took medical leave, toymaker Hasbro announced Tuesday that its chief executive officer, Brian Goldner, has died. He was 58 years old.

Mr. Goldner also served on the board of directors at ViacomCBS and the chair of ViacomCBS’s Compensation Committee.

Rich Stoddart, who will take over as interim chief executive officer, said in a statement that since Mr. Goldner joined the company more than two decades ago, he was the “heart and soul of Hasbro.”

“As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world,” said Stoddart. “His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched.”

The company disclosed recently that Mr. Goldner had been receiving medical treatments for cancer since 2014.

Edward Philip, lead independent director of Hasbro’s board of directors, said Mr. Goldner’s passing is a loss for “the world.”

“Brian was universally admired and respected in the industry, and throughout his over twenty years at Hasbro, his inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark on everything and everyone he touched,” he said. “A mentor and friend to so many, his passion and creativity took Hasbro to new heights.”





