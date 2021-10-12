A major but low-drama overhaul, the new maps would pit very few incumbent lawmakers against one another, the Democratic lawmakers leading the process said. And the maps are not expected to change the Democratic dominance in both chambers.

On the heels of a census that showed the state’s population growth was driven by Black, Hispanic, and Asian residents, legislative leaders advanced maps that would increase so-called majority-minority districts in both the state House and Senate.

In the 160-member state House, districts in which people of color make up a majority of the population would increase from 20 to 33. In the 40-member Senate, they would increase from three to five. In some, but not all of those districts, people of color would also comprise the majority of eligible voters, positioning them to send a candidate of color to a Legislature that is currently far whiter than the state as a whole.

Lawmakers, who are holding a news briefing on the plans Tuesday afternoon, will solicit public comments on the proposal through Monday. They aim to pass the maps into law by the first week of November.

During the once-in-a-decade process, mapmakers are also drawing new districts for Congress and the Governor’s Council. Those are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The new State House maps are drawn with an eye toward amplifying the political voice of people of color in the communities where their ranks have grown most over the past decade: largely in the Boston area, but also in Springfield and in Lawrence, a Latino majority city of immigrants in the Merrimack Valley.

History shows that drawing majority-minority districts does not always empower communities of color to elect candidates of color to represent them, nor does it ensure that the legislative body will grow more diverse. Advocates emphasize that fair maps are necessary, but not sufficient, for ensuring communities of color secure political representation, and for providing candidates of color the chance to break into an old-school political system where insiders reign and most insiders are white.

The proposed lines, which will go into effect starting for elections next year, are also drawn to reflect broader shifts in population. Districts in Western Massachusetts have crept eastward, reflecting the dwindling number of residents in that region and the growth on the state’s other side.

While Berkshire and Franklin counties both shrunk, for example, eastern counties like Suffolk and Middlesex added tens of thousands of residents.

In battleground states, the decennial redistricting process is a bloody battle for partisan advantage, with mapmakers drawing curiously shaped districts to favor their own allies. In Democratic-dominated Massachusetts, the fights are subtler — over an advantageous precinct, or whether to split this town or that.

Still, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the word “gerrymander” — has a pockmarked history with its political maps, which have been declared racially discriminatory this century.

As recently as 2004, federal judges struck down parts of Massachusetts’ legislative maps, finding they illegally diluted the power of Black Boston voters by packing them into one State House district. The court found that lawmakers had drawn boundaries that “sacrificed racial fairness . . . on the altar of incumbency protection.”

The debacle forced Beacon Hill to redraw the maps, cost $2 million in legal fees, and ultimately brought down House speaker Thomas M. Finneran, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after he lied under oath about his role in redistricting.

In 2011, under new leadership, the Legislature’s redistricting efforts drew rave reviews from local officials and advocacy groups, making Massachusetts the rare state that did not draw a single lawsuit over its new political maps that year.

Proposed Massachusetts House redistricting map, statewide.

This year’s process was an attempt to build on that success, mapmakers said.

State Representative Michael J. Moran, the House’s leader on redistricting in 2011 and this year, said lawmakers tried to build an inclusive process, including working closely with advocates to shape the final product.

“Engaging the advocates is a plus, not a minus. Working with them has been beneficial,” the Brighton Democrat said. “They may have not gotten everything they want, but in the grand scheme of things, I believe they certainly got a lot of what they were hoping for.”

Proposed Massachusetts Senate redistricting map, statewide.

On the Senate side, mapmakers plan to grow the number of districts populated mostly by people of color from three to five, adding one in the Latino-majority city of Lawrence and another that includes Chelsea, Everett, and Cambridge. Other Senate districts that were already populated mostly by people of color will shift slightly; for example, the Second Suffolk district in Boston, currently held by Jamaica Plain Democrat Sonia Chang-Díaz, who is running for governor, will move east and south to become a majority-Black district.

In two cases, Senator William N. Brownsberger said, new districts were drawn where “the existing district structure prevented a minority from electing candidates of their choice” — potential violations of the Voting Rights Act.

Those communities were Black voters in Boston and Latino voters in Lawrence, the Democrat and Senate redistricting leader said. In Lawrence, Latino candidates have run for office with strong support from the majority-Latino city, only to lose to white candidates backed by white voters in the surrounding suburbs. Advocates have said the district’s current makeup stifles the political power of the city’s Latino communities.

Brownsberger, of Belmont, agreed that it needed to be addressed.

“It is drawn in such a way as to disadvantage the Hispanic voter,” Brownsberger said of the current district. “The elections in the area show a pattern of white voters defeating Hispanic candidates of choice. . . . Hispanic candidates have not had the ability to get elected.”

Now, the Legislature is proposing to draw a new Merrimack Valley Senate seat where 59 percent of residents, and 49 percent of eligible voters, are Hispanic. The new map splits Lawrence from Andover — its much wealthier, white-majority neighbor to the south — and instead pairs the immigrant city with parts of Haverhill, and rapidly diversifying Methuen, where locals say the community overlap is much more natural.

Proposed Massachusetts Senate redistricting map, showing the Lawrence area.

If the map becomes law, Brownsberger said, Hispanic voters in Lawrence should have the power to elect a candidate of their choice. That candidate could be white, though historical voting patterns show that is not the norm.

Advocates were still digesting the maps midday Tuesday, but gave early praise.

“By focusing on the creation of majority-minority districts, we’re thrilled to see both the House and Senate truly consider the needs of those that go overlooked in the redistricting process all too often, like Black and brown, low-income, and immigrant individuals,” said Alex Psilakis, policy and communications director for the civic engagement organization MassVOTE. “While we must further review all of the maps to see where we stand in full, we’re excited by this reveal. This is a superb step in the right direction.”

In Boston, the Second Suffolk Senate district, currently held by Chang-Díaz, would become a majority-Black district. The district would shed some white communities in Jamaica Plain, as well as the South End, and pick up most of Mattapan and some of Hyde Park.

That heeds a request from advocates, who said Black Boston voters’ voices were stifled when the community was split into two districts, neither of which was represented by a Black senator.

“We are extremely satisfied with a victory on this front,” said Kevin Peterson, who heads the New Democracy Coalition, a group that had advocated for a majority-Black Senate seat.

Black lawmakers pushed in the 1970s for the creation of a Black-majority state Senate seat in Boston, at a time when more than 100,000 Black Boston residents were splintered into five Senate districts. In 1975, after it was drawn, the district elected Bill Owens as the Senate’s first Black member. But in 2001, the lines changed, splitting much of Boston’s Black population into another district.

Proposed Massachusetts Senate redistricting map, showing Boston.

Not everyone was as pleased with the proposals, however.

State Representative Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat who announced plans to run for the Senate district before the new boundaries were revealed — and would likely have a harder time competing in a newly constituted district — said the proposal “cuts out the heart of the city” by grouping Haverhill’s Hispanic communities with Lawrence.

Vargas said he recognizes the importance of drawing a majority-minority district rooted in Lawrence, but wishes mapmakers had done so without carving up Haverhill.

The new map complicates his decision to run for Senate, he said, though he “hasn’t taken anything off the table.”

Haverhill is just one of 10 communities split by the new Senate maps, down from 21 severed under current districts. Even more cities and towns are split by House districts — what experts call an inevitable consequence of carving up a state of 7 million people into 160 districts of roughly equal sizes.

It also appears the new maps largely avoid sparking the political drama of pitting incumbent lawmakers against one another.

In the House, representatives Claire D. Cronin of Easton and Maria Robinson of Framingham would fall into districts currently occupied by their colleagues and fellow Democrats, Brockton’s Gerard J. Cassidy and Framigham’s Jack Patrick Lewis. Both Cronin and Robinson, however, are being nominated for posts in the Biden administration — Cronin to be the US ambassador to Ireland and Robinson to be the assistant secretary in the Office of Electricity at the Department of Energy — meaning they’d avoid a head-to-head matchup should they be confirmed.

Representative Paul W. Mark, a Peru Democrat, would also fall into a district with fellow Democrat John Barrett III of North Adams, as the four lawmakers representing Berkshire County are tightened into three districts.

Senator Adam Hinds, who represents Pittsfield, has said he is seriously considering a statewide run, where many political observers expect him to seek the lieutenant governor nomination. Should he, that would open an opportunity for a sitting state representative to seek what would be an open Senate seat next fall.

Documents produced by House officials also identified four majority-minority districts considered “incumbent-free” in 2022: Districts currently represented by Cronin and Robinson, the Essex County district previously represented by former state Representative Bradford Hill, a Republican who was tapped to serve on the state Gaming Commission, and the Boston district currently represented by Elizabeth A. Malia.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.