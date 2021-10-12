The first heist occurred around 5:33 pm Monday when Beck-Dacres allegedly entered a store at 885 Cummins Highway while toting a firearm and threatened to shoot staff if they didn’t give him cash, police said.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Willie Beck-Dacres, of Mattapan. It wasn’t clear if he’d hired a lawyer.

Boston police on Monday night arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly robbing two Mattapan stores, authorities said.

Beck-Dacres allegedly fled the location with an unspecified amount of money, the statement said.

He allegedly struck again around 7:23 pm, entering another store located at 1643 Blue Hill Avenue and again threatening staff with a firearm, according to the statement. He allegedly fled with an unspecified sum of cash.

“Officers were provided a description of the male wanted in both incidents,” the statement said. “Officers on patrol in the area of Mattapan Square observed Beck-Dacres walking in the area, matching the description of the male wanted in connection to both incidents. Officers took Beck-Dacres into custody without incident.”

He now faces two counts of armed robbery in Dorchester Municipal Court, according to police.

Arraignment information wasn't immediately available.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.