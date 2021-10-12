The girl, who is from North Chelmsford, had been hiking the Welch and Dickey Trail in Thornton, N.H., with a church group at around 2:10 p.m. when she fell, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A 15-year-old girl from Massachusetts was injured Monday when she slipped while descending from the summit of Dickey Mountain in the White Mountain National Forest, officials said.

Her injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening,” and the group was unable to carry her to the end of the trail without aid, the statement said. A fish and game officer reached the girl at around 3:30 p.m. and helped take her down the mountain in a litter. They reached the end of the trail at 6:00 p.m. and the group was planning to take her for medical treatment in North Chelmsford, the statement said.

Advertisement

Fish and game officials were not immediately available for comment.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.