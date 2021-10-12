A serious crash on Route 1 in Walpole Tuesday evening injured multiple people and a medical helicopter was called to the scene, police said.

Police and fire responded around 7:30 p.m. the crash that happened at the intersection with Pine Street, police said in a statement on Facebook.

The exact number of people injured, or the extent of their injuries, was not disclosed. It was also not known how many people were flown by helicopter for treatment.