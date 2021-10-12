Bolton had served with the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan, according to his mother, Michele Morgan Bolton, director of communications for outreach and special projects for the Brockton Public Schools.

Alex Bolton, 29, was shot with six other men who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Saturday night when someone opened fire on a crowd outside of a bar. Bolton received a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement .

The Massachusetts man who was fatally shot in Albany, N.Y., over the weekend was an Army veteran who is being remembered for his loyalty, compassion, and courage.

Advertisement

Alex Bolton was a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division in the Army and served in Afghanistan.

She said Alex had to retire from the military on 100 percent disability due to “massive injuries” he received while serving his country, but that he “still managed the day to day with humor, compassion and grace for all, especially his family and friends, who adored him.”

“He was an amazing son in every way,” she said in a statement. “Strong, kind, helpful, courageous....His ability to use humor to deescalate situations and then show compassion and understanding to people who needed it was legendary.”

Bolton spent his early life in upstate New York, his teenage years in Middleborough, and most recently lived in New Bedford, she said.

Michele Morgan Bolton with her son, Alex Bolton, who was fatally shot in Albany, New York on Saturday night.

“He became ordained online and performed the weddings of some of his Army brothers,” she said. “He loved spending time with his New York, California and Massachusetts’ family members.”

He was also an an avid chess player and a gifted painter, she said.

“He was protective and loyal, brilliant and despite a serious [traumatic brain injury] had been hoping to continue on to a first year studying electrical engineering on the GI bill when COVID hit,” she said. “His life was ripped from him, and us in the cruelest of murders which will have a profound effect on countless lives. Now we are a statistic. A family grieving for a victim of senseless gun violence which has to end before more mothers like me lose their sons.”

Advertisement

Michele Morgan Bolton with her son, Alex Bolton, who was fatally shot in Albany, New York on Saturday night.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.