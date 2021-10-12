Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and URI football is the best story in Rhode Island right now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 174.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 722,958 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 295 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 95

Total deaths: 2,854

Leading off

And then there was one.

Tiverton is now the only city or town in Rhode Island with a COVID-19 vaccination rate below 50 percent, according to data from the state Department of Health. The town’s vaccine rate is currently 49.5 percent, and its partially vaccinated rate is 52.6 percent.

As a state, 69.2 percent of Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated – tied with Connecticut, Maine, and Guam for second best in the country behind Vermont’s 70 percent, according to The New York Times. Tiverton’s rate is on par with Montana, Indiana, and Missouri, which are all at 49 percent. Twelve states are even lower.

Here’s a breakdown of the municipalities with the highest and lowest vaccination rates in Rhode Island.

Lowest

Tiverton – 49.5 percent

Woonsocket – 50.6 percent

Newport – 54.7 percent

Burrillville – 54.9 percent

Little Compton – 55.9 percent

Highest

New Shoreham – 100 percent

East Greenwich – 79.2 percent

Barrington – 76.9 percent

amestown – 75.9 percent

North Kingstown – 75.1 percent

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ There are less than three weeks until Halloween, and my colleague Carlos Munoz has an exhaustive guide to all the ways thrill seekers can celebrate in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Nearly 100 health care workers and their supporters stood along Dodge Street throughout the day Friday, outside the Bannister Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, waving bright yellow flags with their union’s logo in protest of what they say are their employer’s unsafe staffing levels and poverty-level wages. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Political Cooperative candidate Tarshire Battle ended her campaign for the state House of Representatives on Friday amid criticism of some of her past Facebook posts. Read more.

⚓ The new CEO of Rhode Island-based casino giant Bally’s said this week that he considers social media – not other gambling businesses like MGM or DraftKings – to be his company’s primary competitor, especially as it seeks to expand its online gambling footprint in the US. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Bradley Hospital pediatric neuropsychologist Dr. Brian Kavanaugh, who is studying what could be a brain-based treatment for ADHD. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The Boston Marathon — and perhaps Boston itself — roared back to life on Monday after a two-and-a-half year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Boston has an opioid and homelessness crisis — one it has not nearly faced up to — and its broken heart is at Mass. and Cass. Read more.

⚓ There’s something special about this Red Sox team, writes columnist Dan Shaughnessy. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The Rhode Island Board of Elections meets at 4 p.m. to consider a new rule that would allow prospective candidates for office to avoid reporting donations and expenditures until they decide to run for office.

⚓ The permanent legislative commission on child care in Rhode Island meets at 2:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ State and city officials are holding a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. for the opening of former Providence mayor Joseph Paolino’s The Beatrice hotel.

My previous column

Sam Zurier may have won the Democratic primary in Senate District 3, but the voters on the East Side of Providence were lucky to have five strong candidates in the race. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Amanda Milkovits talks to Barbara Papitto and Arnell Milhouse about the Papitto Opportunity Connection. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.