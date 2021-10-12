An 8-week-old pitbull puppy was stolen from a home in Dedham on Oct. 10, according to police.

13dognapping - This 8-week-old pitbull puppy was stolen from a home in Dedham on Oct. 10. (Dedham Police Department)

Dedham police said they received the report of the housebreak at 72 Bussey St. at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday after the occupant came home and found signs of forced entry in the rear of the home. In addition to the puppy being missing several items were stolen from the home, including jewelry, cash, footwear, documents, and a 2015 Honda CRF450 dirt bike, police said in a statement.

The missing female puppy was described as brindle in color with a white chest, brown eyes, and a small amount of white on her snout and back left paw, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the missing puppy is urged to contact Detective Deb Gonski at 781-326-1212.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.