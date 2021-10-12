The aquarium confirmed the photos in a statement Tuesday and said they were snapped from the sky by an “aerial survey team” on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3.

A team from the New England Aquarium recently captured photos of 15 North Atlantic right whales in waters south of Nantucket.

Right whales, the statement said, have been on the move in recent weeks along the coast of New England as they head south from Canada, where many of them post up in the summer.

Aquarium scientists spotted 15 unique whales about 20 miles south of Nantucket during the aerial surveys, according to the statement. The team, the statement said, observed a small aggregation of whales feeding and swimming close together.

“In addition to feeding, we saw several right whales making body contact with each other using their flippers, heads, and even rolling at the surface—indicating that these whales were socializing as well,” said Katherine McKenna, research assistant at the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, in the statement. “We also observed several humpback whales feeding near the right whales, which highlights the importance and productivity of the southern New England habitat.”

Associate Scientist Orla O’Brien also discussed the majestic creatures of the deep.

“We often see right whales feeding over the Nantucket Shoals, and we saw evidence of this on both of our surveys last week,” O’Brien said in the statement. “Although we are not sure specifically what prey species they are targeting in this area, it is a good sign as right whales have had to adapt to the changing distribution of their prey in the last decade.”

Over the past several years, the statement said, the aquarium’s aerial survey team has documented an “increased use” of southern New England waters by right whales. Many of the whales photographed this month, the statement continued, appeared to be traveling through the area, though behavior from others suggested they may spend more time in the local waters.

“Around this time, we think of right whales as traveling south to their calving grounds, but a lot of whales stay in southern New England as well,” O’Brien said in the statement. “When we see adult females like Slalom, of course we hope she will travel south to calve, but she may stay in northern waters to feed a bit before making that journey.”

The aquarium’s aerial surveys south of the Vineyard and Nantucket have been happening for the past decade, according to the statement, which said the surveys help researchers monitor changes in animal populations, identify various species, and spot trends in the data.

Determining how right whales are using their habitat and where they are provides crucial information to help scientists protect the critically endangered species, whose population stands at less than about 360, according to the statement.





