“It didn’t have to be anything special, it was just the power of being together with family and that was always really important to my mom,” Mary Fish, Ruth’s daughter, recalled. “Nothing made my mother happier.”

It soon became a family tradition: a trip to Florida each May to visit Scarlett. Ruth’s grandchildren would come along, and they’d all spend time by the pool, paint pottery, and treat Ruth like a queen.

Several years ago, Ruth Fish’s wish for Mother’s Day was to meet her great-granddaughter, Scarlett.

Ruth was extremely proud of her grandchildren and often talked about them with her friends.

Barbara Lamb, Ruth’s best friend, quickly became a member of the family. They met at the senior center and would spend time handing out tickets at children’s piano concerts, enjoying girls’ weekends, and doing just about everything together. Barbara died one day before Ruth.

“Sometimes it was like watching junior high school girls. They’d be giggling and talking about things and setting the world to rights I guess is the expression,” Mary said. “As long as they were together, they were happy, they were having fun.”

Ruth died from complications of COVID-19 on May 1, 2020. She was 89.

While the family was unable to gather after Ruth’s death, they plan to have a cookout and celebrate her life.

“It was kind of always the central place, let’s go back to mom and dad’s,” Mary said.

Ruth was a loving person and had a spark to create and learn. She took night classes to learn how to sew. She converted the dress she wore to Mary’s wedding into a cocktail dress to wear to her other daughter’s wedding. She was featured on the cover of Weight Watchers Magazine in this ensemble.

When she was 70, she began woodworking with her late husband’s tools. She took fine art classes at the Hunakai Studio in Foxborough and at 81 was recognized for being the oldest artist in the exhibition.

She had five children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, but Ruth still found time to volunteer with children, many of whom called her “Grandma.” “We have ‘adopted’ siblings all over the place just because of the way she shared and was helping,” Mary said.

Ruth was a Girl Scout Leader, band parent, and camp counselor. She was the supervisor of housekeeping at the Wrentham State School, and later worked at the YMCA after retiring. She always approached tasks with a “Come on, let’s do this together” mentality, Mary said.

Ruth led a life of drive and purpose.

“It was just the way she was,” Mary said. “It’s just that commitment to being with people and doing good things.”

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.